Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) officials said on Thursday that a Turkish company wants to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits, or oil reserves in northern Afghanistan.

The officials said however that a contract has not been signed yet. They also said other foreign companies are interested in investing.

According to the officials companies from Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan are interested in the mining sector.

The ministry said that national interests will be preserved in all contracts.

“Talks with some Turkish companies are underway, the companies want to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits,” said Mufti Asmatullah Borhan, spokesman for the MoMP.

Members of the private sector said that Afghanistan’s economic problems will be resolved if investments are forthcoming in the oil sector.

They in turn called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to accelerate their efforts to secure contracts in this sector.

“We have a lot of oil in northern Afghanistan, not only Turkish people, but Afghan and Russians are also interested in investing in Afghanistan,” said Baz Mohammad, head of the traders and investors association.

Economic analysts on the other hand said that mining of Afghanistan’s minerals and oil reserves can solve the economic crisis.