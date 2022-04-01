Business
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) officials said on Thursday that a Turkish company wants to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits, or oil reserves in northern Afghanistan.
The officials said however that a contract has not been signed yet. They also said other foreign companies are interested in investing.
According to the officials companies from Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan are interested in the mining sector.
The ministry said that national interests will be preserved in all contracts.
“Talks with some Turkish companies are underway, the companies want to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits,” said Mufti Asmatullah Borhan, spokesman for the MoMP.
Members of the private sector said that Afghanistan’s economic problems will be resolved if investments are forthcoming in the oil sector.
They in turn called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to accelerate their efforts to secure contracts in this sector.
“We have a lot of oil in northern Afghanistan, not only Turkish people, but Afghan and Russians are also interested in investing in Afghanistan,” said Baz Mohammad, head of the traders and investors association.
Economic analysts on the other hand said that mining of Afghanistan’s minerals and oil reserves can solve the economic crisis.
Business
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
Dozens of cargo trucks left Afghanistan on Monday in what marked the first consignment of exports to Europe since the Islamic Emirate took over the country in August last year.
The convoy left from the western province of Herat and will travel through the Lapis Lazuli route, an international trade route that was inaugurated in 2018.
The shipment involves nearly 30 trucks carrying commodities such as pistachios, sesame, cumin, carpets and almonds, said Yonus Qazizada, the provincial director of trade and investment in Herat.
He said that the commodities worth $5 million are bound for European and Arab countries.
The Lapis Lazuli corridor begins from Torghundi in Herat and continues to Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.
This is the second Afghan convoy of exports through Lapis Lazuli since the corridor was inaugured in December 2018.
The first convoy carried dried fruits, herbs and textiles.
Meanwhile, the union of exporters in the western zone said exports increased by 40 percent in 1400 solar year as compared to the previous year.
“This suggests that expectations have grown and economic activities have increased. Unlike the propaganda that is spread, it is a great achievement to dispatch a convoy abroad,” said Mohammad Rafiq Shahir, head of the experts’ council of Herat.
Business
Pak-Uzbek-Afghan railway line project will be a ‘game-changer’: Pakistani official
Pakistan’s Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan said this weekend that the proposed railway line project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan would prove to be a game-changer for the region.
Addressing a trilateral working meeting between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, in Termez city in Uzbekistan, Ahsan said the 600-km long railway line project – the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project – would have enormous economic benefits for the region.
He also said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are poised to play a major role in the future political and economic disposition of the region, Pakistan’s The Nation reported.
According to him, Pakistan location is the shortest, most economical, and easiest land connectivity route for Central Asia to the Arabian Sea, especially for Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
He said also noted the importance of the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and said the extension could potentially help Afghanistan become part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), The Nation reported.
“This Trans-Afghan Railway project is the most economical and shortest route connecting Central Asia with Pakistan’s ports of Karachi, Gwadar and Qasim,” Ahsan said.
Business
Efforts ongoing to make Afghanistan self-reliant: Mullah Baradar
Afghanistan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Saturday that efforts are underway to make the country self-reliant in every field.
Addressing a gathering to mark the 26th farmer festival, Baradar said that supporting and modernizing Afghanistan’s agriculture are among the priorities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“Supporting agriculture sector, water canals, greenhouses, modernizing Afghanistan’s agriculture, distributing seeds, finding markets for agricultural products are the priorities of the Islamic Emirate,” said Baradar.
Meanwhile, acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that efforts are underway to find markets for domestic products.
The official called on investors and national traders to invest in agriculture sector.
“We ask investors and national traders to invest in agriculture sector. We are committed to provide facilities to our investors,” said Minister Abdul Rahman Rashid.
Coinciding with the farmer festival, a domestic products expo also kicked off in Badam-Bagh area of Kabul city on Saturday.
“Business are not running well nowadays. There isn’t rush. People don’t buy as much as they used to do in the past,” said Safiullah, a participant of the exhibition.
“The level of sales is good, however, lesser number of people are visiting as compared to last year,” said Hazrat Gul, another participant.
Women also took part in the expo to find market for their agriculture products.
“Our products are honey, cumin, Badakhshan cake etc. I have been participating in the expo for the last 10 years. The markets are not good this year,” said Mari Gul, a participant of the expo.
Shaima Yosufzai, another participant of the expo, said: “Our products are jam, dried garlic and other dried materials. We prepare and sell them.”
This is the first farmer festival that is celebrated in Afghanistan since IEA took power in August last year.
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Japan freezes assets of 4 more Russian organisations, others for involvement in N.Korea’s weapons projects
US targets Russia’s technology sector in fresh sanctions
UN chief tells donor community that one million Afghan children are on verge of death
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Nike makes online sales unavailable in Russia
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan private sector discussed
Saar: Security concerns of regional countries discussed
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: China’s plan to host two-day meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
-
Business5 days ago
Pak-Uzbek-Afghan railway line project will be a ‘game-changer’: Pakistani official
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA designates days for women and men to visit Kabul amusement parks
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi to attend China meeting on Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA blocks unaccompanied women from flights
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
-
Latest News5 days ago
WFP says lack of funds threatening its operations in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dozens of weapons seized while being smuggled to Pakistan