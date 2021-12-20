Turkish companies and traders to invest in Afghanistan: officials

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2021)

Turkish companies and traders will invest in Afghanistan in the near future, said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture and spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a tweet.

According to Mujahid, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a meeting with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in the sidelines of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) forum, that Turkish companies and traders are looking at opportunities in the country.

“Turkish foreign minister said that Turkey’s companies and traders will come to Afghanistan,” said Mujahid.

Afghan businessmen said that conditions for investment have been fulfilled.

According to them Turkish investors have held talks with Afghan official about investment.

“Turkey (Turkish people) were seen in Afghanistan. They met with chamber of industries and mine, and the private sector. Optimism is high that Turkey will invest in Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.

Analysts say that economic development can bring an end to the current economic crisis.

The analysts also blamed the international community for the current crisis in the country.

“Islamic Emirate has taken serious steps… first in security, second in transparency and third removing financial bureaucracy. These important factors can provide opportunity for investment,” said Tajuddin Talish, an economic analyst.

This comes as China’s embassy in Afghanistan warned its companies and citizens on Friday not to “blindly” visit the country to inspect mineral resources, after reports of foreigners being detained without exploration permits, Reuters reported.