Turkish Citizen Among 3 Daesh Members Arrested in Nangarhar

Afghan security forces have arrested three Daesh militants including a Turkish national in Nazian district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said Tuesday.

“We have arrested three senior Daesh members including a Turkish citizen named Mohammad,” provincial police chief Ghulam Sanai Stanekzai said. “The detained individuals were handed over to the National Directorate of Security for further investigations.”

In addition, the police official said that Afghan and foreign forces have cleared ten villages in Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar during a joint military operation.

“We have established strong checkpoints in the area,” he said. “Our military operation is still ongoing, the Daesh and other terrorist groups are not able to resist.”