Latest News
Turkish brigadier general assumes command of NATO in Kabul
Turkish Brigadier General Selçuk Yurtsizoğlu has assumed command of the NATO-led Train, Advise, Assist Command-Capital in Kabul, NATO’s spokesperson Oana Lungescu announced this week.
“With its 600-strong contingent, Turkey is a vital contributor to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan,” she said on her Twitter account.
Turkey joined the military alliance of 29 North American and European countries in 1952.
Diplomatic ties between Turkey and Afghanistan can be traced back to 1919, the year Afghanistan gained its independence. Turkey became the first diplomatic representation to be inaugurated in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and the two countries further strengthened their relationship with the signing of the Turkey-Afghanistan Alliance Agreement on March 1, 1921.
Afghanistan also became the second country to recognize the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TRNC) during Turkey’s independence war.
“As we celebrate the centennial of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we wish to further develop our cooperation in every aspect in this special year; hope that the ongoing violence in Afghanistan comes to an end and lasting peace and calm will prevail in the country,” the Daily Sabah cited the Turkish government as saying.
In 2020, Turkey pledged to provide $75 million in aid to Afghanistan and it has also acted as a mediator between Afghanistan and Pakistan on terrorism-related issues.
More recently, Turkey agreed to host the US-proposed peace summit which is scheduled to be held early this month.
Latest News
Taliban ambush kills security official in Baghlan
Sharifullah Sharifi, Commander of Special Forces in Baghlan, was killed in a Taliban ambush late on Thursday night in northern Baghlan province, sources said.
Sources told Ariana News that the Taliban ambushed a convoy heading by Sharifi in the Khala Zai area on the Baghlan-Kunduz highway at 11:30 Thursday midnight.
At least ten members of the Afghan forces were also wounded in the skirmish, sources added.
The Taliban, meanwhile, claimed responsivity for the attack, stating “two tanks, and three vehicles were destroyed, and several weapons seized,” by its fighters.
Latest News
Afghans to testify in Australian ex-soldier’s case
An Australian court on Thursday said it will allow four Afghans to give evidence via video link in a defamation case filed by a former Australian soldier accused of being involved in killing civilians in Afghanistan, Anadolu News Agency reported.
The ruling came in a defamation case filed by Ben Roberts-Smith, a special forces veteran, against Australian media outlets for publishing a series of articles which he contends “disgraced the Australian Army.”
The media outlets alleged that Roberts-Smith was involved in unlawful killings in Afghanistan.
Anadolu reported the Afghans will give evidence about the alleged murder of a man in 2012 when the trial starts in Sydney in June.
Last year, Australian authorities made public the findings of a probe into at least 39 incidents of civilian killings committed by special forces in Afghanistan.
Anadolu reported that the Brereton Report, commissioned by the inspector-general of the Australian Defense Force, found “credible information” that Australian soldiers murdered civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan.
According to the report, 25 current or former personnel were involved in serious crimes, either carrying out the offenses themselves or being “accessories.”
General Angus Campbell, chief of the Australian Defense Force, apologized to Afghans over the killings and Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised the perpetrators would face action.
However, citing Australian media reports, Anadolu reported last month that the military was planning to discharge soldiers involved in war crimes in Afghanistan on “medical grounds.”
According to the Sydney-based Daily Telegraph, a group of special forces soldiers facing dismissal due to the investigation was told that they can be discharged on medical grounds and will not be sacked.
Latest News
Targeted killings: Policewoman shot in Nangarhar
A policewoman was killed by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.
The incident happened at around 7:30 am local time in PD3 of Jalalabad city, said officials.
According to the officials the woman’s name was Basira, and she was targeted while on her way to work.
Officials said she sustained serious injuries in the shooting and was taken to hospital but later died.
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after three female employees of the national polio vaccination campaign were killed in two separate incidents in Jalalabad in Nangarhar on Tuesday morning.
Security sources said two women were killed in PD7 and another one was shot dead in PD4 of the provincial capital Jalalabad.
No group, has claimed responsibility for these attacks – which prompted a public outcry.
