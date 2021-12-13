Connect with us

Science & Technology

Turkey’s President says social media a ‘threat to democracy’

46 mins ago

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2021)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.

Erdogan’s government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech, AP reported.

“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul.

He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information.”

Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey.

The new legislation would make the dissemination of “disinformation” and “fake news” criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media reports. It also would establish a social media regulator.

Science & Technology

Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks

Published

2 days ago

December 11, 2021

Reuters
(Last Updated On: December 11, 2021)

Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect COVID-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light.

The discovery by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan could provide for low-cost testing of the virus at home, they said in a press release.

The scientists started by creating a mask filter coated with ostrich antibodies targeting the novel coronavirus, based on previous research showing the birds have strong resistance to disease.

In a small study, test subjects wore masks, and after eight hours, the filters were removed and sprayed with a chemical that glows under ultraviolet light if the virus is present.

The filters worn by people infected with COVID-19 glowed around the nose and mouth areas.

The team hopes to further develop the masks so that they will glow automatically, without special lighting, if the virus is detected.

Tsukamoto, a veterinary professor and the president of the university, has studied ostriches for years, looking for ways to adapt their immunity power to fight bird flu, allergies, and other diseases.

Tsukamoto told the Kyodo news agency he discovered his own positivity for COVID-19 after he wore one of the special masks and found that it glowed when checked. The diagnosis was confirmed after a standard test.

Science & Technology

China sends lunar rover to probe object on far side of moon

Published

4 days ago

December 9, 2021

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2021)

China has launched an investigation into a mystery object spotted on the far side of the moon.

The object, shaped like a hut, was spotted in November, two years after the Yutu-2 rover landed, Reuters reported.

It was found 80-meters away from the rover’s location and engineers say it may take up to three months for the rover to reach the site.

Photographs of the mystery object have sparked many to take to the internet to guess what it is.

Science & Technology

Samsung Elec to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions

Published

6 days ago

December 7, 2021

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2021)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions and named new co-CEOs in its biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on growing its logic chip business, Reuters reported.

The sweeping move is the latest sign of centralised change at the world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker, after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August from a bribery conviction.

The head of visual display business, Han Jong-hee, was promoted to vice chairman and co-CEO, and will lead the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the TV business.

Han has risen through the ranks in Samsung’s visual display business, without experience in mobile.

Kyung Kye-hyun, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics (009150.KS), was named co-CEO of Samsung Electronics and will lead the chip and components division, read the report.

The newly merged businesses differ in size. The mobile business made 3.36 trillion won ($2.84 billion) in operating profit in the July-September quarter, compared to consumer electronics’ 760 billion won.

Other high-profile promotions included naming as vice chairman Chung Hyun-ho, the head of a “task force” which analysts said is a central coordination unit for decision-making in Samsung Electronics and affiliate companies.

“There may be more prompt execution of funds or decision-making,” said Kim Sun-woo, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

According to the report the last time Samsung Electronics named new CEOs was in late 2017.

Samsung Group is focusing on areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics and biopharmaceuticals, and plans to invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in these fields in the next three years.

Group flagship Samsung Electronics is aiming to overtake TSMC (2330.TW) to become No. 1 in chip contract manufacturing by 2030 by investing about $150 billion into logic chip businesses including foundries.

According to Reuters late last month, Samsung chose Taylor, Texas as the site of a planned $17 billion U.S. chip plant after months of deliberation, coinciding with Lee’s first business trip to the United States in five years.

