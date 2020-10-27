Featured
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
As the standoff between France and Muslim countries gathered momentum Monday over Islam and freedom of speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added his voice to the calls for a boycott of French goods.
Erdogan has led the charge against President Emmanuel Macron over his comments following the beheading of a French schoolteacher who had shown his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
On Monday, Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara: “Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don’t buy them.”
The New Arab reported late Monday that French goods have already been pulled from supermarket shelves in Qatar and Kuwait, among other Gulf states, whereas in Syria people have burned pictures of Macron and French flags have been torched in the Libyan capital Tripoli.
The October 16 beheading of high-school teacher Samuel Paty by a Chechen extremist caused deep shock in France.
Paty had shown his pupils some of the Prophet Mohammed cartoons over which 12 people were massacred at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015.
Following Paty’s murder, Macron came out in defense of free speech and France’s secular values, vowing that the country “will not give up cartoons.”
As the backlash over France’s reaction widened, European leaders, rallied behind Macron, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Greece.
COVID-19
MoPH reports four new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported four deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the country.
According to the ministry, 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the same period.
The ministry also reported 21 recoveries.
The cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Takhar, Kunduz, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan and Nimruz provinces.
According to the ministry, Herat province had the most new cases with 41 infections reported in the past 24 hours and Uruzgan with one case had the least.
So far 40,937 cases have been reported in total with 34,150 recoveries and 1,518 deaths, the ministry stated.
Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University website, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus is 1,154,242 with a total of 43,038,798, positive cases.
Featured
US Forces reject accusations of violating Doha agreement after Wardak airstrike
Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US Forces Afghanistan, on Monday rejected claims by the Taliban that Sunday night’s airstrike against the insurgent group was in contravention of the Doha agreement.
In a post on Twitter Leggett said: “USFOR-A conducted a targeted strike in Nerkh, Wardak last night- in defense of the ANDSF and in accordance with the US-TB Agreement- killing 5 Taliban fighters.
“We reject the allegations of violating the agreement and of killing innocent Afghans,” he said.
This comes after the Taliban accused the US earlier Monday of repeatedly violating the agreement which was signed in February in Doha.
The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Monday: “In recurrent violation of the Doha agreement, American invaders carried out a drone strike in Durrani area of Nerkh district Wardak dusk time Sunday resulting in 3 innocent children martyred.”
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile issued a statement saying at least 26 Taliban members had been killed and four others wounded in clashes in Sayedabad and Nima Wardak districts in the province.
The MoD did not however mention anything about a US airstrike.
Featured
Pakistan to cooperate with Afghanistan ‘regardless of who is in power’
Addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day trade seminar between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country would cooperate and strengthen ties with Kabul regardless of who takes office.
Khan said it is “the Afghan people’s prerogative to elect officials and choose the government.”
Noting that Afghanistan had been at war for 40 years, he said that Pakistan had been negatively affected by this “especially in the last 18 years”.
“The past serves only one purpose: to teach us,” he said. “Those who are stuck in the past ruin their future.”
“Pakistan has learned from history that no foreign force can influence the narrative in Afghanistan.
“Afghans make their own decisions. Outside interference is never successful,” he said.
Raising the issue of India, he said there has never been a more “Muslim-hating” government in power in 72 years.
“We tried very hard to befriend them […] I had many friendships [in India] because of cricket. But at one point, I understood that there was no point as they were against us ideologically,” he said.
“So there is a fear in Pakistan that India will use Afghanistan to destabilize the country. But we have decided that we will back the wishes of the people of Afghanistan because the future of this region lies in the relationship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
Khan went on to say that the region’s future depended on strong trade ties between the two countries and that “economic revival will bring employment. We need to focus on wealth creation by allowing industries and backing the business community.”
He said Afghanistan was Pakistan’s “natural partner” and that he had directed his Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood to discuss matters of mutual cooperation with the visiting delegates and chambers from Afghanistan who are attending the ‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020 seminar.
He stressed that restoration of peace in Afghanistan was not just beneficial to Afghans but to Pakistanis as well, especially those living in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
According to him the Pakistan government’s “priority has been to push for dialogue. We first brokered talks between Taliban and the United States government and now with the Afghan government.”
“Our government, armed and intelligence forces are trying their best to ensure peace returns to the war-torn country,” he said, adding that he envisioned Central Asia as being similar to Europe with friendly borders.
According to the National Assembly Secretariat, which has organized the seminar, lawmakers, ministers, and businessmen from the two countries are attending the seminar.
Thematic sessions of the seminar will focus on Pakistan-Afghanistan transit trade, and investment opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, food, and livestock.
