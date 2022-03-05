World
Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Russia’s Putin on Sunday
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone on Sunday to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, adding Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis, Reuters reported.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties to both, but opposes sanctions on Moscow. Ankara has called the invasion unacceptable and offered to host peace talks, while calling for a ceasefire.
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Saturday, Kalin said Erdogan would reiterate that offer to Putin and ask him to “give a chance” to a humanitarian ceasefire and set up humanitarian corridors needed for civilian evacuations and aid shipments.
“Our president’s message is for the war and the attacks to be stopped immediately, for talks to start by coming together at an appropriate basis and give diplomacy a chance,” Kalin said.
According to Reuters it was important that Russia had a reliable counterpart to speak to as the West “burned bridges” with it, Kalin said, adding that Ankara would not abandon ties with either Russia or Ukraine.
Kalin also said attacks on or near nuclear power plants in Ukraine were “playing with fire” and that Erdogan would also hold talks with other leaders on Saturday, including Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Union officials.
Turkey welcomes statements from Russia about holding talks over humanitarian corridors and the continuation of discussions with Ukraine, he added.
Turkey has forged close cooperation with Russia in defence, energy and trade, and relies heavily on Russian tourists. But, it has also sold drones to Kyiv, angering Moscow, and opposes Russian policies in Syria, Libya, and its annexation of Crimea in 2014, read the report.
According to Reuters Ankara has said it wants to bring together foreign ministers from Ukraine and Russia for talks at a diplomacy forum next week in southern Turkey. Ukraine has said it is open to such talks, while Russia welcomed Ankara’s offer.
World
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
President Vladimir Putin urged Russia’s neighbours on Friday not to escalate tensions, eight days after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.
“There are no bad intentions towards our neighbours. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfil all our obligations and will continue to fulfil them,” Putin said in televised remarks, Reuters reported.
“We do not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations. And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation.”
Putin was shown on TV taking part online, from his residence outside Moscow, in a flag-raising ceremony for a ferry in northern Russia.
World
Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque kills 30
At least 30 worshipers were in killed more than 50 have been injured in a suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area, Peshawar,
Dawn News reported that teams have rushed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the then neighbourhood also helped in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and in cars, read the report.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and other political leaders condemned the blast, Geo News reported.
Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence.
In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.
“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif.
He said that one attacker managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.
Speaking to Geo News, Peshawar Central City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Aijaz seconded the special assistant’s statement, saying that two terrorists tried to enter the mosque and opened fire at the on-duty police.
An eyewitness identified a person that story dressed in black as the suicide bomber, saying he entered the mosque, shot and killed the security guard first and then fired five to six bullets, Geo News reported.
“After that, he quickly entered the [mosque’s] main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere,” the eyewitness told Geo News.
Reacting to the blast, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that there was no threat alert issued for the attack.
Rasheed termed the attack “a bid to destablise Pakistan under a planned conspiracy.”
He said that some foreign forces are trying to ruin the peace in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the deadly attack on the mosque and ordered efforts to provide immediate medical aid for the wounded and also sought a report on the blast from the authorities concerned.
World
Ukrainians put out fire at nuclear complex after Russian attack
A fire that broke out in a training building near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been extinguished, Ukraine’s state emergency service said on Friday.
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine.
Earlier, a video feed from the plant verified by Reuters showed shelling and smoke rising near a five-story building at the plant compound, Reuters reported.
The footage shot at night showed one building aflame, and a volley of incoming shells, before a large candescent ball lit up the sky, exploding beside a car park and sending smoke billowing across the compound. It was not immediately clear who was in control of the plant.
“Europeans, please wake up. Tell your politicians – Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine,” Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.
Zelenskiy said Russian tanks had shot at the nuclear reactor plants, though there was no evidence cited that they had been hit.
The mayor of the nearby town of Energodar about 550 km southeast of Kyiv said fierce fighting and “continuous enemy shelling” had caused casualties in the area, without providing details.
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed or wounded and more than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday launched the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, Reuters reported.
Early reports of the incident at the power plant sent financial markets in Asia spiralling, with stocks tumbling and oil prices surging further.
“Markets are worried about nuclear fallout. The risk is that there is a miscalculation or over-reaction and the war prolongs,” said Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank.
Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, about 100 km north of Kyiv, which spewed radioactive waste over much of Europe when it melted down in 1986. The Zaporizhzhia plant is a different and safer type, some analysts said.
On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine negotiators agreed to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape and to deliver medicines and food to the areas where fighting was the fiercest.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said a temporary halt to fighting in select locations was also possible.
The negotiators will meet again next week, the Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted Podolyak as saying.
Only one Ukrainian city, the southern port of Kherson, has fallen to Russian forces since the invasion was launched on February 24, but Russian forces continue to surround and attack other cities.
