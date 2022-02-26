Latest News
Turkey’s 3rd charity train carrying emergency aid leaves for Afghanistan
A third charity train, carrying 994 tons of emergency relief aid to Afghanistan, left from the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday.
The train, with 62 wagons, will cover 4,168 kilometers and has been coordinated by Turkey’s state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Anadolu Agency reported.
According to a statement, the train is carrying 994 tons of food, clothing, blankets, health and personal care items and other critical aid.
On January 27, a train carrying 750 tons of aid left Ankara and reached Afghanistan on February 7.
On February 11, a second train carrying 921 tons of emergency aid also left Ankara and reached Afghanistan on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.
Thousands of Afghans crossing border to Iran daily: officials
Thousands of Afghans are migrating to Iran every day, local officials in the border province of Herat said on Saturday.
More than 2,000 Afghans enter the neighboring country legally through Islam Qala border crossing daily, officials said. Hundreds more cross the border without having travel documents.
Most of the migrants leave Afghanistan in search of work or economic opportunities.
“We work here from morning to evening, but we don’t get even 200 afghanis, so we have to go to Iran and then to other countries,” said Mohammad Arif, a resident of Faryab.
Humayon Hemat, deputy of Islam Qala Commissary, said there are also those who leave to seek medical treatment.
While the level of migration from Afghanistan to Iran has increased in recent months, hundreds return every day, both voluntarily and involuntarily.
“We were in Iran for one year. They warned they would fine us if we did not leave. So we thought to leave and come back with passports,” said Noor Rahim, an Afghan returnee.
Officials said that dozens of Afghan families return from Iran voluntarily.
Iran shares a 900-kilometre border with Afghanistan and hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world, made up mostly of Afghans who have arrived over the past 40 years. Some 3.6 million Afghans reside in the neighboring country.
IEA response to Ukraine crisis: Resolve the current crisis through dialogue
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Foreign Ministry issued a statement Friday calling on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the current crisis through dialogue.
The government said in a statement on Friday that the government was closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine on a neutral basis.
The ministry expressed concern about possible civilian casualties in Ukraine and called on both sides to resolve the current crisis peacefully.
The statement said that the two sides should refrain from taking positions that could escalate the war.
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
Eight polio workers were killed in four separate attacks in Afghanistan’s northern provinces of Kunduz and Takhar on Thursday, a UN official has said.
In Kunduz, four members of house-to-house polio teams were killed in provincial capital, and two vaccinators and a social mobiliser were killed in its Imam Sahib district. One member of the vaccination team was killed in Taloqan district of Takhar province.
These are the first attacks on polio workers since nationwide campaigns resumed in November last year.
“We are appalled by the brutality of these killings, across four separate locations. This is not the first time health workers have come under attack. We witnessed the killings of nine innocent polio workers during national polio vaccination campaigns in 2021,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Ramiz Alakbarov said on Twitter.
“This senseless violence must stop immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and brought to justice. This is a violation of international humanitarian law,” he said.
