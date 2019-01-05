Turkey to Host Trilateral Summit on Afghan Peace

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2019)

Pakistan and Turkey will hold a trilateral summit in Istanbul to discuss Afghan Peace, an effort to find a political settlement to end the conflict in war-torn Afghanistan.

The announcement was made by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a joint news conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara on January 4.

“Afghans have suffered for decades and it is time for the International community to help bring an end to the war in the country. Pakistan is already helping dialogue between the Taliban and Americans. I look forward to the summit meeting in Istanbul where we hope that Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey will be able to help in this peace process,” Imran Khan said at a press conference after official talks with Turkish President.

Khan added that he hoped the meeting would bring “badly needed peace” to Afghanistan.

This comes amid U.S. attempts to encourage direct negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul government.

The U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad has held at least three rounds of talks with the Taliban officials in recent months in the region, although the Taliban has refused to talk directly to the Afghan government.