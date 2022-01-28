Business
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
A special “charity train” carrying tons of emergency goods under the coordination of Turkey’s government left Ankara, the capital of Turkey, for Afghanistan on Thursday, Anadolu agency reported.
The train, with aid from 11 humanitarian organizations coordinated by the state Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), is bound for a journey of 4,168 kilometers (3,590 miles), according to Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.
“We have two trains with 47 wagons, carrying approximately 750 tons of charity goods,” Karaismailoglu said, adding that the train will reach Afghanistan after first passing through Iran and Turkmenistan, read the report.
Citing the start of an Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul cargo train last December, he said the charity train will travel the corridor in 16 days.
For his part, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stressed that 12.9 million children in Afghanistan are in need of aid due to extreme weather conditions, Anadolu reported.
“For the past four years, we have been the country, the nation that has given the most aid in the world,” said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
According to the UN humanitarian coordination office OCHA, half the population now faces acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced, and millions of children are out of school.
Previously, the UN and its partners launched a $4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan in 2022.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has also warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system.
Business
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Tuesday it has approved $405 million in grants to support food security and help sustain the delivery of essential health and education services for the Afghan people.
According to a statement issued by the ADB, under its Sustaining Essential Services Delivery Project (Support for Afghan People), ADB will provide direct financing to four United Nations (UN) agencies operating in Afghanistan.
This is for immediate humanitarian support in response to the unprecedented crisis and to help sustain the country’s human development, the statement read.
According to UN estimates, 22.8 million people are at risk of acute food insecurity.
These funds will enable the provision of emergency food to over 800,000 people and farm inputs, fertilizers, or small farm equipment to around 390,000 households. Around 168,000 people will be covered under food-for-work and cash-for-work programs.
In addition, $200 million will go towards maintaining basic health care and essential hospital services, covering a target population of about 5.3 million people, and the procurement and deployment of 2.3 million single-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
Other initiatives will also be driven through the use of the grant money that includes community-based education classes, for boys and girls; and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will monitor project implementation, undertake macroeconomic and social assessments in the country, and assess the impact of ADB’s assistance.
Business
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Chinese businessmen in Kabul have said they plan to host a trade fair aimed at boosting bilateral trade ties between the two countries, China’s Global Times reported.
According to the report, China Town in Kabul will host Afghanistan’s first China-Afghanistan commodity technology fair, as well as the second China-Afghanistan business fair in April.
A source from China Town in Kabul told Global Times that arrangements for both expos have been made and invitations have been sent out to key individuals including Afghan government officials and Chinese businessmen.
“This form of exhibition is unprecedented, since no Chinese company has done it before,” Li Xijing, deputy general manager of China Town, told the Global Times on Sunday.
“We have sent invitations to the various Afghan government departments, and they have indicated that they would participate in the meeting at that time… there will be more participants expected,” Li said.
Organizers said they hope to build a bridge for direct communication between Chinese and Afghan enterprises and merchants and create a platform to bring together Chinese businesses.
About 95 percent of Afghan goods are imported, and Chinese goods account for 60-70 percent of all imports.
Business
First shipment of Indian wheat through Pakistan expected early February
India and Pakistan have reached an agreement over the transit of emergency aid to Afghanistan, The Times of India reported Monday.
TOI reported that this move will see 50,000 metric tons of wheat being sent overland from India to Afghanistan via Pakistan in early February.
Indian and Pakistani officials have reportedly worked on the agreement for two months.
India recently sent its third batch of assistance to Kabul, mostly life-saving medicines, by air.
According to the agreement, trucks from Afghanistan, operating under UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) will ferry Indian wheat from the India-Pakistan border to Afghanistan via Pakistan’s Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan.
Pakistan meanwhile announced that it has put all arrangements in place and was awaiting final confirmation from India for the despatch of the first consignment.
ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Ten Pakistani soldiers killed in insurgent attack, army says
Honduras inaugurates first female president, Harris vows closer U.S. ties
Qatar, Turkiye, IEA agree on ‘several key issues’ to run Kabul airport
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
PSG’s Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19
Zerbena: ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: The outcomes of three-day summit in Oslo discussed
Saar: Tensions between United States and Russia in the region discussed
Zerbena: Bidding process for Afghanistan mines discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate and Western officials continue talks for second day
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
AIB takes delivery of 6th cash aid package from UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA wraps up first day of talks with Norwegian authorities
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan win ODI series after beating Netherlands by 48 runs
-
Business3 days ago
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
-
World4 days ago
EU ready for ‘never-seen-before’ sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Parwan residents receive much needed food from Bayat Foundation
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA detains 40 people in Mazar for trying to leave ‘illegally’
-
Business4 days ago
First shipment of Indian wheat through Pakistan expected early February