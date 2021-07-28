Latest News
Turkey seizes vessel carrying more than 200 Afghan migrants to Italy
The Turkish coast guard seized a vessel carrying some 231 migrants to Italy on Tuesday (July 27) in an operation around the west of the Greek island of Lesbos.
208 undocumented migrants were among the group seized en route to Italy, Turkish coast guard and the International Organization for Migration told Reuters on Wednesday (July 28).
The coast guard detained two Turkish nationals sailing the boat and escorted migrants to a deportation centre in the western Turkish town of Ayvacik, the official also said.
In recent weeks, Turkey faced a fresh influx of Afghan migrants, crossing from its southeastern border with Iran, amid rising violence in Afghanistan.
Turkish authorities captured some 1,500 migrants last week.
Pakistan’s PM says ‘US really messed it up’ in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said the United States “really messed it up in Afghanistan” and that Washington should have pushed for a political settlement much earlier.
In an interview with PBS News Hour on Tuesday night, Khan sai: “I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan.”
“And people like me who kept saying that there’s no military solution, who know the history of Afghanistan, we were called — people like me were called anti-American. I was called Taliban Khan.”
He said by the time the US realised that there was no military solution in Afghanistan, “unfortunately, the bargaining power of the Americans or the NATO had gone”.
Khan told PBS the US should have opted for a political settlement much earlier, when there were as many as 150,000 Nato troops in Afghanistan.
“But once they had reduced the troops to barely 10,000, and then, when they gave an exit date, the Taliban thought they had won. And so, therefore, it was very difficult for now to get them to compromise,” he said.
When the interviewer asked whether he thought the Taliban resurgence was a positive development for Afghanistan, the prime minister reiterated that the only good outcome would be a political settlement, “which is inclusive”.
“Obviously, Taliban [will be] part of that government,” he added.
Khan said from Pakistan’s point of view, the last thing they want is a civil war; “that is the worst-case scenario, because we then … we face two scenarios, one [of them being] a refugee problem,” he said.
“Already, Pakistan is hosting over three million Afghan refugees. And what we fear is that a protracted civil war would [bring] more refugees. And our economic situation is not such that we can have another influx.”
Russia ready to help Tajikistan amid Afghan conflict
Russia is ready to provide its ally Tajikistan with any assistance needed amid a worsening conflict in neighbouring Afghanistan, Russia’s TASS news agency cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.
Reuters reported that Shoigu said the additional supply of Russian arms to Tajikistan had already been arranged and that Russia was continuing to train Tajik military personnel, against the backdrop of a U.S.-led troop withdrawal after a 20-year intervention.
Russia on Friday pledged to help Tajikistan build a new outpost on the Tajik-Afghan border and announced the two countries would hold major drills next month.
In addition, Shoigu and his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo on Saturday discussed joint measures to counter threats from the Taliban along the border.
“The parties discussed the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border area and joint measures to neutralize threats related to the escalating situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” TASS quoted the Russian ministry as saying.
Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, whose government has expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.
ANDSF to launch offensives in north to retake fallen districts
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are expected to start offensives in Balkh province and across the country to retake fallen districts and areas, said Bismillah Mohammadi, acting minister of defense on Tuesday during a trip to Balkh.
According to Mohammadi, if the Taliban think they can win militarily, they are wrong.
“Hopefully we will witness our offensives across Afghanistan and we will recapture areas one after another,” said Mohammadi.
He also praised ANDSF for their achievements in Balkh, Samangan and Herat provinces.
“It is our obligation to defend the country until our last breath. We assure people that yesterday Kaldar was recaptured and earlier one district in Herat was recaptured,” said Mohammadi.
The acting minister of defense said that people, especially youths, stand by the ANDSF to defend the country.
“When I assessed the situation in Mazar, I saw that most people who stand by ANDSF were youths. Not only in the north but in all Afghanistan, uprising forces were established to defend people,” added Mohammadi.
During his visit to Balkh, Mohammadi also met Afghan army soldiers.
