Turkey Reiterates Support for Afghan Peace Process at HoA-IP Envoys’ Meeting

(Last Updated On: July 02, 2018 7:00 pm)

Oguzhan Ertugrul, the Turkish Ambassador to Kabul said Monday that his country supports an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Speaking during the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ambassadors’ meeting in Kabul, the Turkish Ambassador said that his country will continue to work with the National Unity Government (NUG) to achieve sustainable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

“We will maintain our close coordination and cooperation with the international community to assist Afghan government in its endeavors,” he said.

Meanwhile, he emphasized that the regional consensus is a must for achieving sustainable security and stability in Afghanistan, adding “the Heart of Asia Process provides a unique platform for political dialogue”.

At the same event, Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Cooperation, Adela Raz, called the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process a step forward in cooperating more effectively and for having greater results.

The Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process is a regional forum devoted to improving Afghanistan’s economy and political development. The next conference of this process will be hosted by Turkey in December.