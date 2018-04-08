Turkey Ready to Host Trilateral Meeting with Afghanistan and Pakistan  

(Last Updated On: April 08, 2018 7:30 pm)

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Sunday said that his country is ready to host a trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and Pakistan on peace.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, Mr. Yildirim said that his country supports the Afghan peace process and ready to host a trilateral meeting in regard.

Describing the Afghan government’s peace offer to the Taliban as highly important, the Turkish PM urged the Taliban to lay down their arms and join the peace process.

The Turkish premier who was accompanied by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu and other high-ranking officials in the Afghan capital, also discussed the return of First Vice President of Afghanistan, General Abdul Rashid Dostum to Kabul.

At the press conference, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that negotiations were made in this regard during his meeting with the Turkish Prime Minister.

Without elaborating on the issue, Abdullah told reporters that Mr. Yıldırım will hold further talks in this regard during his meeting President Ashraf Ghani.

General Dostum who is currently in Turkey, has been accused of torture, sexual assault and kidnapping of former Jawzjan governor Ahmad Ischi by his security guards, a charge which he and his office have repeatedly rejected.