Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2021)

Turkey and Qatar agreed to jointly operate the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, Reuters quoting diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

After talks between committees from both countries, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport in collaboration on the basis of equal partnership, the sources told Anadolu Agency.

According to the sources, the MoU was signed during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Doha for the seventh Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting on Dec. 7, Reuters reported.

A joint committee consisting of Turkish and Qatari officials would visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday to discuss the deal with the interim government of the country, as well as the demands and expectations of the Afghan side, Reuters reported.

Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] took over power in August and the US troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before leaving the country.