Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport
Turkey and Qatar agreed to jointly operate the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, Reuters quoting diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.
After talks between committees from both countries, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport in collaboration on the basis of equal partnership, the sources told Anadolu Agency.
According to the sources, the MoU was signed during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Doha for the seventh Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting on Dec. 7, Reuters reported.
A joint committee consisting of Turkish and Qatari officials would visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday to discuss the deal with the interim government of the country, as well as the demands and expectations of the Afghan side, Reuters reported.
Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] took over power in August and the US troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before leaving the country.
UNAMA welcomes humanitarian exception around Afghan sanctions
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday welcomed the adoption of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that allows a humanitarian exception in the UN sanctions regime applicable in Afghanistan.
UNAMA said on Twitter that it welcomed the UNSC decision of facilitating the delivery of urgent humanitarian help to millions in need in the country.
The mission urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) authorities and international community to “accelerate necessary next steps to support needs and rights of Afghan people, including the broader, underlying, economic crisis impacting society.”
The Security Council resolution exempts humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan from sanctions against designated leaders of the IEA and associated entities.
The statement came as UN agencies, aid organizations and a number of non-governmental organizations are racing against time to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to crisis-hit Afghans as winter settles in.
Attempted attack on Kabul passport office thwarted: IEA
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirms that IEA forces have prevented an attack on the General Directorate of Passports.
Aqil Jan Ezam, the deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said that on Thursday afternoon, an assailant wanted to enter the passport department, but was identified and targeted by the forces.
He did not say whether the suspected attacker had been a suicide bomber or not.
But Ezam stressed that no one was injured in the incident.
However an explosion took place at the time of the incident, according to the General Directorate of Passports.
Based on the new passport office times, Thursdays are set aside to only deal with passport applications for IEA forces.
So far no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the planned attack.
IEA rejects reports of $6 million UN offer to protect the organization’s facilities
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s interior ministry has rejected reports that the United Nations has offered the ministry $6 million to protect the organization’s facilities in Afghanistan.
The ministry on Thursday said that the published reports are not true.
The IEA Interior Ministry has stressed that no formal proposal has been made by the United Nations so far.
Reuters recently reported that the United Nations had offered to pay $6 million to the IEA’s interior ministry to protect its facilities in Afghanistan.
Reuters reported that it had a document in this regard, and that informed sources had also approved the UN proposal to the IEA’s Interior Ministry, led by Sirajuddin Haqqani.
According to Reuters, the proposed money will also go to paying the salaries of IEA forces guarding UN facilities.
The money will be transferred to the IEA Interior Ministry next year.
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General told Reuters that the organization’s duty as an employer was to strengthen the capacity of the host countries.
