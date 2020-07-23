Sport
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Turkey’s state-run aid agency delivered sporting and office equipment to the Herat Paralympic Federation in western Afghanistan earlier this week, Anadolu Agency reported.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ali Ergun Cinar, coordinator for the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), said the agency also renovated the federation’s sports equipment store.
He said the equipment donated to them was meant to help Afghan athletes excel in their respective fields and contribute to their country’s successes.
Nader Shah Heydari, head of the Paralympic body, said 250 athletes have trained with the federation since it was established six years ago, AA reported.
He said 15 of those Paralympic athletes went on to win medals for Afghanistan.
Featured
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
The men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was scheduled to have taken place between 18 October and 15 November.
At a meeting on Monday, the board agreed on dates for the next three ICC men’s events so as to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport an opportunity to best recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.
The windows for the Men’s events are:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023
The ICC’s commercial board, the IBC, agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022.
The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year.
“In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled,” read a statement issued by the ICC.
The Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.
ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport.
“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,” he said.
“Our members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket.
“Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play.
“Throughout this process, we have worked closely with our key stakeholders including governments, members, broadcasters, partners, and medical experts to enable us to reach a collective decision for the good of the game and our fans. I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to a safe return to cricket.”
Latest News
Zimbabwe appeals to government to allow Afghan T20 tour to go ahead
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is still hoping to host Afghanistan in the near future in a five-match Twenty20 International series despite ongoing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to New Zimbabwe news on Sunday, the country’s national cricket team members have been in training in anticipation of the proposed series.
ZC’s communications manager Darlington Majonga said that Zimbabwe Cricket and the Afghanistan Cricket Board had reached an agreement to go ahead with the tour on condition it was sanctioned by the Zimbabwean government.
The proposed tour comes amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Zimbabwe and tighter control measures by the government to contain the spread of the virus.
“We have agreed with Afghanistan to proceed with the tour that we had both committed to prior to the lockdown. However, the tour can only happen if approved by the government and we have since written to the authorities asking for permission to host the event,” said Majonga.
However, local media reports indicate that Zimbabwe’s cricket governing body faces a tough challenge to get approval for the series to go ahead.
Last week, the Zimbabwe government announced it would be tightening lockdown restrictions in response to the “worrying” statistics which had exceeded 1,600 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the ACB said in a statement last week that national team players had started training last month in preparation for future matches and tournaments.
The ACB also said that all national players had been tested for COVID-19 and were tested negative.
Latest News
Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 scheduled to kick off in September
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Saturday the 7th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League, which is an annual domestic T20 cricket tournament, will kick off in September at the Kabul Cricket Stadium.
The season will run for a period of two weeks starting from September 13, with the final match taking place on September 25.
So far, the country’s cricket board has successfully hosted six seasons of the Shpageeza Cricket League since 2014.
National Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA) meanwhile secured the rights to broadcast this year’s tournament.
The agreement was signed in Kabul on Saturday between Himatullah Niazmand from RTA and the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai.
After signing the agreement for Afghanistan’s domestic Twenty20 tournament, Stanikzai remarked: “High-quality broadcasting of the league is our priority and I am pleased that ACB and RTA could collaborate again for the same purpose after a successful sixth edition last year.”
Niazmand said: “It is a pleasing news that we get to collaborate with ACB again. RTA always strives for quality when it comes to broadcasting matches to our cricket fans.”
Following a request to the Ministry of Public Health, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was given the go-ahead this month to take place.
The Shpageeza tournament has six franchises and could include players from the national team, from overseas, players from the ‘A’ team and players from the under 19 team as well as elite performers from the respective regions participating in the tournament.
