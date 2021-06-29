COVID-19
Turkey halts flights from six countries due to coronavirus variants
Turkey has stopped flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Monday.
Reuters reported that those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said.
Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said.
Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.
COVID-19
Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Saturday that the Delta COVID-19 variant, first identified in India, is spreading rapidly in Afghanistan.
Acting Minister of Health, Wahid Majrooh, stated that 19 samples of suspected cases were tested in the central laboratories of the Ministry of Public Health of which 11 samples were detected as the Delta variant.
“This shows a rapid spread of the virus in Afghanistan,” Majrooh said.
This comes as the MoPH recorded 1,095 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total infected number of people to 11,4220 since the first case was detected in early 2020.
Meanwhile, 56 people have died of the virus in the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,650 in the country, the MoPH said.
The Ministry has extended the closure of education centers for another two weeks as Afghanistan is dealing with the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.
Majrooh, however, stated that the MoPH, Education, and Higher Education Ministries were working on a plan to reopen educational centers.
COVID-19
Afghanistan records 93 deaths from COVID-19 in Last 24 hours
Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Sunday that 93 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.
The ministry said that 1,927 new positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded, while 526 others recovered in the same period.
So far, 103,921 people have been infected with the virus out of which 4,215 died of the virus.
This comes as hospitals in Kabul face a shortage of oxygen supplies as the country is dealing with the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kabul citizens said that the price of one oxygen cylinder has increased to up to 30,000 AFN ($386) from 500 AFN ($6.4) as demand for the oxygen mounts.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Wahid Majrooh, Acting MoPH Minister, however, stated that the ministry has addressed the issue at the public hospitals.
“In all COVID-19 hospitals Oxygen production plants are activated, and provide the necessary oxygen for the hospitals,” added Majrooh.
The acting minister added vaccination campaign is underway and that 450, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive in Kabul in July.
He also called on people to adhere to precaution measures in order to contain the spread of the virus.
COVID-19
92 people die of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours
Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Saturday that 92 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.
The ministry said that 1,384 new cases of COVID-19 out of 4,389 tested were reported in the mentioned time.
According to the ministry, 497 others recovered from COVID-19 in this time.
The health ministry said that with the new cases, the total now stands at 101,906 and the death toll is 4,122.
Well-organized intelligence agency leads Taliban on battlefields: Omer
Morning News Show Part 3: Continuation of war in Afghanistan discussed
Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight
Afghanistan presents “Unseen Afghanistan” to UN
Taliban accuses govt of not being interested in peace talks
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
Morning News Show Part 3: Continuation of war in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Ghani’s trip to US and future of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
Zerbena: World Bank assistance to Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Pakistan influence on Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end
-
Latest News3 days ago
US forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets in two provinces
-
Latest News2 days ago
Military tanks being moved to Pakistan will be targeted: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
US is assessing whether Taliban is serious about peace: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden says Afghan interpreters who “risked their lives” for US troops won’t be left behind
-
Latest News3 days ago
About 80 Afghan interpreters flown to safety in Australia
-
Featured3 days ago
Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out: Abdullah