Latest News
Turkey confirms Istanbul Conference to start on April 24
Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday the Istanbul Conference will start on April 24 and run through to May 4.
In a statement issued by the ministry, Turkish officials stated Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations will co-convene the conference “between representatives of the islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.”
The conference will be hosted by Turkey in Istanbul.
“The overriding objective of the Istanbul Conference on the Afghanistan Peace Process is to accelerate and complement the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on the achievement of a just and durable political settlement,” read the statement.
The ministry also said participation in the conference and its agenda have been the subject of extensive consultations with the Afghan parties.
“The conference will focus on helping the negotiating parties reach a set of shared, foundational principles that reflect and agreed vision for a future Afghanistan, a roadmap to a future political settlement and an end o the conflict.”
The ministry said it “is our expectation that the conference will provide an important opportunity for all partners to reiterate support for the people of Afghanistan on their path toward inclusive peace, stability, and prosperity.”
This comes just hours after Turkey’s Daily Sabah reported that sources from the ministry of foreign affairs said the start of the talks would likely be postponed until later this month.
All indications until now pointed towards talks starting later this week.
However, a Taliban spokesperson said Monday that the group would not attend the peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to set in place a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy.
A spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office Mohammad Naeem said on Monday night that the group would however discuss whether to attend talks if they were set for a later date.
Naeem said attendance at the conference and the Blinken peace proposal were being discussed “and whenever the discussion is completed we will share our final decision.”
Latest News
Biden expected to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September
President Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United. States.
According to the Washington Post, sources said Biden is expected to announce the decision on Wednesday to keep troops in the country beyond the May 1 deadline.
The Post reported that while the Taliban has vowed to renew attacks on U.S. and NATO personnel if foreign troops are not out by the deadline, it is not clear if the militants will follow through with those threats given Biden’s plan for a phased withdrawal between now and September.
Officially, there are 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, although the number fluctuates and is currently about 1,000 more than that. There are also up to an additional 7,000 foreign forces in the coalition there, the majority of them NATO troops.
Biden’s decision comes after a review of the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year in Doha which calls for troops to be withdrawn by May 1.
Latest News
Three civilians killed in Farah explosion
At least three civilians were killed in an explosion in western Farah province on Tuesday afternoon while preparing for their first Iftar of Ramadan.
Taj Mohammad Jahed, Farah Governor, told Ariana News that an explosive-loaded vehicle was detonated at a police checkpoint in PD1 of the provincial capital Farah city.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that three civilians were killed and 18 people – including six policemen and children – were wounded in the blast.
The Ministry blamed the Taliban for the attack, stating: “the Taliban committed a crime on the first evening of Ramadan. As the people prepared for the first Iftar of Ramadan, they were targeted by the Taliban in Farah.”
The Taliban has not commented in this regard yet.
Latest News
Turkish daily reports Istanbul Conference to be postponed
Turkey’s Daily Sabah has reported that the Afghan peace conference that was scheduled to take place in Istanbul on April 16 is expected to be postponed until April 26.
The Daily Sabah said sources at the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed this on Tuesday.
According to the Daily Sabah, the foreign ministry stated in response to a question posed by them about the Taliban’s latest announcement that it would not participate in the talks, that the talks will be delayed and will likely be held on April 26.
A Taliban spokesperson said Monday that the group would not attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to set in place a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy.
Spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office Mohammad Naeem said on Monday night that the group would however discuss whether to attend talks if they were set for a later date.
Naeem said attendance at the conference and the Blinken peace proposal were being discussed “and whenever the discussion is completed we will share our final decision.”
According to Turkish officials, the talks were expected to last for 10 days.
Turkish foreign ministry sources also told Daily Sabah that after the Taliban’s announcement on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Meanwhile, NATO foreign and defense ministers are also expected to hold a video meeting on Wednesday on Ukraine and Afghanistan, chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and with U.S. defence and foreign ministers present at the military alliance’s headquarters, two diplomats said.
This latest development comes ahead of the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline – which is less than three weeks away. According to Biden officials, Washington has not yet made a final decision.
Biden expected to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September
Turkey confirms Istanbul Conference to start on April 24
Three civilians killed in Farah explosion
Turkish daily reports Istanbul Conference to be postponed
2nd VP Danish critiizes HCNR’s plan for Turkey conference
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul summit discussed
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Zerbena: Afghan-China expo held in Kabul
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
-
Latest News4 days ago
China vows “necessary measures” after US blacklists Chinese supercomputing companies
-
World3 days ago
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
-
Latest News3 days ago
Al-Qaeda operating across Afghanistan: Report
-
Latest News2 days ago
‘Desperate situation’ for Ghani as his power is undermined: NYT
-
World4 days ago
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack kills nine border force members in Herat: sources
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad meets with Ghani twice in one day over peace proposal