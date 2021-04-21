Turkey conference on Afghan peace postponed

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)

Reuters quoting sources that the US-backed Afghan peace conference in Turkey has been postponed over non-participation by the Taliban.

Turkey announced Tuesday that it is postponing a much-anticipated Afghan peace conference in Istanbul until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We have consulted with Qatar, the US and the UN,” Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister said on Wednesday. “We have decided to postpone the Istanbul Conference on the Afghanistan peace process after Eid al-Fitr.”

“The conference would be meaningless without the Taliban joining. At the moment, we decided to postpone it since there is no clarity about the formation of the delegations and participation…The aim is not to initiate alternative talks to Doha but to contribute to the process. Hosting the meeting together in Istanbul will be Turkey, Qatar and the UN,” Anadolu quoted Cavusoglu.

The conference was scheduled for April 24 and was expected to see inclusive participation from parties to the Afghan conflict.

Although the US, Turkey, Qatar and UN have reportedly attempted to convince the Taliban group to attend the planned meeting in Turkey but the group has insisted that the US first need to implement the Doha deal.

Following the announcement that all foreign troops will be out of Afghanistan by September and not May 1 as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year, the Taliban said it will not participate in any conference on Afghanistan’s future until there has been a full withdrawal of all foreign forces.

Mohammad Naeem, the group’s Qatar-based spokesman announced last week that the group would not attend the Turkey Conference until all troops had left.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government on Tuesday said the list of a republic delegation for the conference has been finalized.

This comes as the US, UN, Turkey, and Qatar have handed over guiding principles for the Istanbul Summit to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

A document seen by Ariana News shows that there are nine guiding principles that could help the negotiating parties reach an agreement on some key points ahead of the Istanbul conference.

The principles include:

1- A permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is needed for the country

2- Conducting joint work for the restoration of peace without mutual accusation

3- Political partnership under Islamic principles

4- Formation of an inclusive and accountable participatory government

5- Future political arrangements need to reflect the diversity of Afghan society by way of providing equal rights for all citizens and without discrimination

6- Protecting and supporting human rights in Afghanistan

7- Future government will implement a balanced socio-economic development program to cope with poverty in Afghanistan

8- Afghanistan will maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, the region, and the international community

9- The two parties have to engage in peaceful negotiations in order to implement these principles