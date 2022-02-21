Science & Technology
Trump’s Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store
Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple’s App Store, potentially marking the former president’s return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year.
The app was available to download shortly before midnight and was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app, Reuters reported.
Some users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”
The app has been available for people invited to use it during its test phase, Reuters previously reported.
Trump was banned from Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.
Led by former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, joins a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on more established platforms.
So far none of the newer companies, which include Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the popularity of their mainstream counterparts, Reuters reported.
“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News.
“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” he added.
Truth Social’s app store page detailing its version history showed the first public version of the app, or version 1.0 was available a day ago, confirming a Reuters report. The current version 1.0.1 includes “bug fixes,” according to the page.
Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine
Russia on Saturday rejected US allegations that it was responsible for cyberattacks on Ukrainian banking and government websites as baseless, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Twitter.
“We categorically reject these baseless statements of the administration and note that Russia has nothing to do with the mentioned events and in principle has never conducted and does not conduct any ‘malicious’ operations in cyberspace,” it said.
US Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said on Friday that Russian military intelligence was behind the recent spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline, Reuters reported.
Smartphone shipments in China down 18.2% year-on-year
Shipments of smartphones within China fell 18.2% year-on-year to 32.4 million handsets in January, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported late on Thursday.
Shipments were down from about 39.6 million in January 2021 and slightly below 32.7 million in December 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.
Handset brands are currently experiencing production issues due to a global computer chip shortage.
A combination of factors including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions have prompted a number of automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.
That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.
Delayed upgrades from consumers have also caused sales to slow.
Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity in November
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world’s most valuable automaker to a charity in November last year, its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday.
The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stocks, Reuters reported.
The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.
Analysts have said there would be a tax benefit for Musk potentially gifting Tesla stock. This is because shares that are donated to charity are not subject to capital gains tax, as they would be if they were sold.
“His tax benefit would be huge. He’d save between 40% and 50% of the $5.7 billion in tax, depending on whether he could take the deduction against his California income and he’d avoid the gains tax he would have to pay if he sold the stock,” Bob Lord, an associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies who studies tax policy, said.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
