Featured
US troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas: Trump
Just hours after US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said American forces in Afghanistan will be down to 2,500 by early next year, Trump issued a post on Twitter stating all troops should be home by Christmas.
Trump said on Twitter: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”
A few hours before Trump’s tweet, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the United States had less than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan currently and would go down to 2,500 by early next year.
“Ultimately, the Afghans themselves are going to have to work out an accord, a peace agreement. … It’s going to be slow progress, it’s going to be hard progress, but we think it’s a necessary step – we think Americans need to come home,” O’Brien said.
Reuters reported that it was unclear whether Trump was giving an order or verbalizing a long-held aspiration.
But Trump, who is seeking re-election next month, has made walking away from “ridiculous endless wars” the cornerstone of his foreign policy.
In February, the US-brokered a deal with the Taliban in Doha that was conditions based and included the full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Since then troop levels have reduced from 13,000 to 8,600 with a further reduction to 4,500 expected by November.
O’Brien stated however that there were currently less than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan but no confirmation or details on this issue has so far been released.
However, testifying before a US House of Representatives committee last month, US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said that once the number of US troops reached 4,500, the administration “would do an evaluation of ties and actions that we have taken and make decisions on that.”
Featured
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation this week outlined one of the sticking points between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban’s team, which has led to a deadlock in the peace process.
Speaking to Ariana News in Doha, Khalilzad said the Doha agreement signed in February between the United States and the Taliban was important – primarily four points.
These points he said, were the issue of foreign forces in Afghanistan, the issue of terrorism, that of intra-Afghan negotiations and the issue of reaching a political agreement which results in an enduring and comprehensive ceasefire.
He said the Taliban want these four points to be the cornerstone to intra-Afghan negotiations, but that the Afghanistan Republic’s team have their concerns, and want both sides to reach their own agreement.
“After all, this negotiation is between two delegations represented by two sides; the Islamic Republic and on the other side Taliban,” Khalilzad said adding that in order to end the war between the two sides, they have to seek a settlement around the negotiations tables.
He said: “It is a historical chance, and this is the responsibility of the elders of this country whether they seize this historical chance, and learn from the past and avoid mistakes.”
Khalilzad also said that the high levels of violence currently gripping the country need to be reduced as too many Afghans are being killed and wounded.
“It is not acceptable to us and it will undermine the negotiations,” he said.
“The world including the US and its allies and the neighbors of Afghanistan want the war in the country to end as soon as possible.
“Most of the neighbors realize the benefits for them if the conflict in Afghanistan ends,” he said adding that countries in the region know that with peace there will be prosperity through strengthened economic relations, trade, and investments which will lead to the development of the entire region.
Khalilzad also touched on the issue of the withdrawal of troops, which according to the Doha agreement should be finalized by April or May next year.
But this issue is conditions-based he said and if all “goes well and according to the Doha deal, so far it has been decided to reduce forces to 4,500 and we will see what happens next.”
Featured
Afghan envoy to Istanbul calls for talks to end Armenia, Azeri conflict
Afghanistan’s consul general in Istanbul said this week that Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territory must end immediately and the matter should be resolved through dialogue in line with international law.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Zakaria Barakzai said international law calls for Armenia to end its occupation of the Upper Karabakh region.
“We want this goal to be achieved and for international law and order not to be violated. The Afghan government’s clearly underlined points are based on principles of international law, history of the region, and liberation of Upper Karabakh’s occupied parts,” he said.
“This problem should immediately be resolved through dialogue.”
Last month, Afghanistan declared its support for Azerbaijan and parliament issued a statement calling for the immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territory.
On Turkey and Afghanistan’s relations, Barakzai meanwhile said Kabul has always appreciated Ankara’s support in various fields.
“We are always grateful to Turkey for the brotherhood it has showed and the cooperation it has extended in many fields, particularly military training, education, and economic and political matters,” said the diplomat.
Clashes broke out between the two former Soviet republics 10 days ago when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.
Relations between the two countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.
Featured
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afghan peace process
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday to discuss the Afghan Peace Process ad the Doha talks.
In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Abdullah said: “Had a constructive discussion with Ajit Doval, the NSA of India.
“He assured me of India’s full support for the peace efforts, and that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India.”
Abdullah said Doval also stated that his country is in favor of an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate.
“I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan, and its constructive role in peace efforts,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah is currently on a five-day official visit to India to discuss issues around the Afghan peace process and safety and security in the region.
US troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas: Trump
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
Afghan envoy to Istanbul calls for talks to end Armenia, Azeri conflict
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afghan peace process
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
- Featured5 days ago
US peace envoy says US will not walk away if peace talks fail
- Featured5 days ago
At least 15 killed in car bomb explosion in Nangarhar
- Featured3 days ago
Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
- Featured4 days ago
Well known cricket umpire loses 4 relatives in Nangarhar bombing
- Featured5 days ago
Trump hospitalized for ‘breathing problems’ after testing positive
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban attack public police force base on Takhar-Kunduz highway