Trump’s NSA says thousands of US forces will remain in Afghanistan beyond Christmas
US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said Friday that 2,500 American soldiers will remain in Afghanistan beyond Christmas, dismissing US President Donald Trump’s tweet stating that all American troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas.
O’Brien also took a swipe at US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, who in an interview with NPR on Sunday suggested that US National Security Advisor’s announcement about the withdrawal plan from Afghanistan was ‘speculation.’
Milley said anyone “can speculate as they see fit. I am not going to engage in speculation. I’m going to engage in the rigorous analysis of the situation based on the conditions and the plans that I am aware of and my conversations with the president. And then when we get to the point where we have further discussions and further decisions, those will be appropriately made public.”
About Milley’s remarks, O’Brien said: “It has been suggested by some that that’s speculation. I can guarantee you that’s the plan of the president of the United States.”
“That’s the order of the commander-in-chief, that’s not speculation,” he noted.
O’Brien stated that It is not his practice to speculate, “Other people can interpret what I say as speculation, but…When I’m speaking, I’m speaking for the president and I think that’s what the Pentagon is moving out and doing.”
Referring to Trump’s tweet saying that US troops should be home by Christmas, the US NSA said that Trump was “expressing the same desire” of every wartime president—to get troops home by Christmas.
In February, the US-brokered a deal with the Taliban in Doha that was conditions based and included the full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Since then troop levels have reduced from 13,000 to 8,600 with a further reduction to 4,500 expected by November.
Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League
The Herat Team has won the title for Women’s Football Premier League in Kabul on Friday.
Herat Team defeated Kabul 3-2 in the final of the match of season four of the League.
Fatima Haidari, Herat’s player, scored the first goal for her team in the first half and Manizha Noori scored the first goal of the Kabul team from a free kick in the second half.
The match went to extra time but ended with a 1-1 draw.
Herat beat Kabul in a penalties shootout to win the match
Razia Rezai was selected as the best player in the final match.
Manizha Noori from Kabul was selected as the best player of the Women’s Football Premier League season four.
Fatima Haidari from Herat was selected as the best goal scorer of the League.
Elaha Safdari from Herat was selected as the best goalkeeper of the League.
The Bamyan Team won the Ethics Cup of the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League.
Six provinces, including Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Ghor, Jawzjan, and Bamiyan, had participated in the League.
Afghan refugees in Turkey scammed by Afghan criminals: report
Afghan refugees living in Turkey are being scammed by their countrymen when they try to send money to their families in Afghanistan, a Turkish newspaper reported.
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has determined that Afghan criminals engaged in drug smuggling and the funding of terror operations are exploiting Afghan refugees in Turkey via bank transfers.
Referring to a probe by MASAK, Turkish Duvar English reported that two Afghan nationals have been arrested on charges of money laundering attempts.
According to the report, the suspects allegedly were using the bank transfers to launder money from drug sales in addition to other illegal activities.
Turkey has been a host country and transit hub for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Afghans constitute the second-largest group of refugees in Turkey after Syrian.
They usually manage to send money home to their relatives via Hawala brokers, an informal money transfer system, as they often cannot open bank accounts.
MASAK has determined that the transfer system has been used to aid in drug dealing, money laundering, and terror operations, the report noted.
MASAK experts examined incoming transfers denominated in large amounts as well as international transfer transactions in accounts of the Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank belonging to Afghan nationals.
Connections to the supply and sale of drugs were identified in the transactions, and the Ziraat Bank accounts of the two Afghan nationals in question were frozen.
According to the report, MASAK had previously determined that members of the terrorist organization ISIS were engaged in similar banking operations in Turkey and Syria, and 22 people were detained to that end in Sept. 2019.
Grenade attack on wedding in Badakhshan injures 15
A hand grenade attack on a wedding party wounded at least 15 people in Badakhshan province, provincial police confirmed Friday.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for Badakhshan police, told Ariana News that the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm Thursday in Batash village in PD^7 of Faizabad city, the capital of the province.
Rohani stated that 15 civilians were injured when an unknown attacker threw one hand grenade into the ceremony.
He added that the culprit succeeded to flee the area.
He added, so far, the motive behind the attack is not determined, but investigations are underway.
No group or individual, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
