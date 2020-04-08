Trump’s flimsy Afghan peace bringing efforts to win Nobel Peace Prize

An NBC report quoting officials has said, “The impasse in Kabul has frustrated Trump, who has hoped to highlight an Afghanistan peace deal as an example of a 2016 campaign promise he kept when he faces voters this November.”

The report adds, “Before the coronavirus pandemic became a myopic focus for the president, Trump had privately pushed aides to come up with a high-profile way for him to showcase the deal that could end the war and even mused that it should win him a Nobel Peace Prize.” According to the report, therefore, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Kabul with a harsh message from his boss to try to save one of the only major foreign policy achievements – “a peace deal in Afghanistan”, the report writes. The US president planned to invite some Taliban leaders to Camp David in 2019 – an attempt which was aborted because of the increased attacks of the group killing one US trooper.