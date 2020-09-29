Featured
Trump was ‘absolutely wrong’ to negotiate with Taliban: McMaster
The Trump administration has been “absolutely wrong” in its negotiations with the Taliban in Afghanistan, former US national security adviser HR McMaster said Monday night.
Appearing on CNN International’s Amanpour show, McMaster was asked by host Christiane Amanpour about the White House’s talks with the Taliban as the administration works towards a complete troop withdrawal by April next year.
She asked whether McMaster believes “to fulfill a promise to pull all American forces from overseas that cozying up to the Taliban is a national security sensible thing for the United States to do right now.”
“I think that the Trump administration policy has been absolutely wrong since the negotiations began with the Taliban,” McMaster replied.
“What I think is paradoxical about this, regrettable about it, is the Trump administration has replicated almost precisely the fundamental flaws in the Obama administration approach to Afghanistan,” he said, “and that is this flawed assumption, this belief, that there’s this bold line between the Taliban and al-Qaeda.”
There is a tendency, he said, toward “strategic narcissism — defining the world as we would like it to be and then assuming what we do is decisive to the outcome, and in this case, creating the enemy we would prefer.”
McMaster said what worries him is what “power-sharing with the Taliban” looks like?
“Is that mass executions in the soccer stadium every other Saturday? Is that every other girls’ school bulldozed?” he said. “So I’m very concerned that this negotiation process made too many concessions.”
“Forcing the Afghan government to release 5,000 of the most heinous people on earth who could form the backbone of a rejuvenated terrorist infrastructure as well as cutting a deal,” saying simply “just don’t plot against the United States,” he said.
He said there are brave Afghans fighting daily to preserve the freedoms that they have achieved since the end of the Taliban regime in 2001, implying Trump’s policy was going against everything the Afghan nation has been fighting for.
“About 30 Afghan soldiers and police give their lives every day” to protect the Afghan population against “these terrorists who commit mass murder of innocent people as their principle tactic in a war against all humanity.”
He said the Trump administration’s policy towards the Taliban “is a disaster” and “it’s something I hope can be reversed.”
Featured
Turkey sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan
Featured
Abdullah says crisis will deepen if peace opportunity is not seized
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said on Monday that the crisis in Afghanistan will only intensify if the current, historic, opportunity is not used wisely.
Speaking at a meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi in Islamabad, Abdullah said the majority of Afghans want the ongoing war in the country to end and for there to be peace and stability.
He told the Pakistani officials that Afghanistan today is very different to the Afghanistan of 2001 – after the ousting of the Taliban regime.
He emphasized that government was “committed to supporting national achievements.”
Abdullah thanked Pakistan for its help to get the Taliban to sit around the negotiating tables but said the level of violence, by the Taliban, in the country was way too high.
He also said terrorism was a mutual threat for regional countries, and that “lasting and dignified peace in Afghanistan is in the interests of all regional and neighboring countries.”
Qureshi meanwhile said after the meeting that Abdullah’s visit will greatly help to strengthen relations with Afghanistan and forge a common understanding on the Afghan peace process.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support to the peace process, Qureshi emphasized that Pakistan had always maintained there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and encouraged all parties to reach a political agreement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.
He said it was now up to the Afghan leadership to seize this historic opportunity to bring an end to the decades-long conflict and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.
He also said there was a need to guard against the detrimental role of ‘spoilers’, both within and outside Afghanistan, who do not wish to see the return of peace in the region.
“The Afghan Peace Process is of paramount importance for both Pakistan and Afghanistan and its success ensures socio-economic prosperity for all. Abdullah’s visit further strengthens the amity and fraternity between our countries,” said Qureshi.
Featured
TikTok gets temporary reprieve in US after judge blocks Trump order
TikTok continues to remain available for download on iPhone and Android in the United States after a judge on Sunday blocked the Trump administration’s executive order to force Apple and Google to remove the app from their app stores.
Had the White House order gone ahead, new users in the US would have been blocked from downloading the popular app.
TikTok became another point of contention between the US and China recently when the US administration raised concerns about the user data storage system and stated they were concerned the Chinese government might use the information.
For weeks, the US government has called for the American side of the TikTok business to be sold. At one point Microsoft had looked into taking it over.
Now, however, Oracle and Walmart appear to be interested in the takeover.
On Sunday however, a judge granted TikTok owners ByteDance a temporary injunction against Trump’s ban order but it is only a slight reprieve for the company.
The judge did not block a much broader ban that will come into effect on November 12th, rendering TikTok unusable in the US.
“We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban,” TikTok said in a statement.
“We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees.”
Trump was ‘absolutely wrong’ to negotiate with Taliban: McMaster
Turkey sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan
Abdullah says crisis will deepen if peace opportunity is not seized
TikTok gets temporary reprieve in US after judge blocks Trump order
Gov’t expresses concern over Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
ACB gets go ahead for spectators at Shpageeza Cricket League matches
Pentagon warns China has world’s largest navy and its getting bigger
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured2 days ago
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
- Latest News4 days ago
Two pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Baghlan
- Featured2 days ago
Taliban team member says contentious issue is US-Taliban deal
- Latest News4 days ago
Eight militants killed in Kandahar clash
- Featured5 days ago
Trump expects election battle to end up in Supreme Court if he loses
- Latest News3 days ago
Two people killed in shooting at wedding party in Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Regional consensus crucial to Afghan Peace Negotiations: SAARC