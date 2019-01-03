Trump Wants India, Russia, Pakistan to Fight Taliban in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2019)

The U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he wants the regional countries, including India, Russia, and Pakistan to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“Why is not Russia there (in Afghanistan, fighting the Taliban)? Why isn’t India there? Why isn’t Pakistan there? Why are we there? We are 6,000 miles away. But I don’t mind. We want to help our people. We want to help other nations,” Trump told reporters in response to a question during the Cabinet meeting.

He also mocked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, wondering who would use it in war-torn Afghanistan.

“I could give you an example where I get along very well with India and Prime Minister Modi. But he constantly telling me, he built a library in Afghanistan. Library! That’s like five hours of what we spend (in Afghanistan),” he added.

The U.S. President further said that the regional countries were not doing enough in Afghanistan and that they were taking advantages of the U.S. presence.