Trump: US never really fought to win; Taliban profited by its presence

Published

27 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2020)

The United States “never really fought to win” in Afghanistan, said Trump on Monday adding the Taliban “make a fortune” by the US presence.

In response to a May 17 Wall Street Journal editorial indicating Trump’s flimsy decisions regarding Afghanistan given the peace deals and the withdrawal of US forces prematurely, Donald pronounced his reactions in a series of tweets.

Trump wrote, “The Taliban is mixed about even wanting us out. They make a fortune $$$ out of having us stay, and except at the beginning, we never really fought to win.”

“We are more of a police force than the mighty military that we are, especially now as rebuilt. No, I am not acting impulsively!” he said.

Trump has previously commended US military effort in Afghanistan. He praised troops deployed to defend liberty and those who “continue to serve heroically to stamp out terrorism and to eviscerate the enemies of civilization.”

The US troops surged to Afghanistan in 2001 initially to eliminate al-Qaeda and then continued fighting to win remote areas from Taliban control.

Over the past year, the troops have focused on supporting Afghan forces in an effort to persuade the Taliban to step into Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The US signed a deal with the Taliban on 29th February which halted US attacks on the Taliban and outlined a path toward troops’ withdrawal.

Now that the Intra-Afghan negotiations have been delayed, it is unclear how quickly further reduction of troops will come into effect.

Trump has always expressed frustration about the war in Afghanistan given the resources it takes and has wanted it to end, noting, “You can only hold someone’s hand for so long.”

COVID-19

Bayat Group, AWCC disinfect parts of Kabul City

Published

14 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Kabul Municipality, disinfected parts of Kabul city and the Children’s Hospital, aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The head of the Children’s Health Hospital said that disinfecting suspicious roads with coronavirus could contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the citizens welcomed Bayat Group’s action and called on other charities to disinfect suspicious places alongside the Ministry of Public Health and people to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company have frequently disinfected most of the roads identified by the Ministry of Public Health since the quarantine began.
Officials in Bayat Group said that disinfection continues in some other provinces as well

Eight killed in mosque attack – Parwan

Published

14 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

At least eight people were killed and five others wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen at a mosque in Parwan province, local officials confirmed.

The incident took place in Khalaza-e village of Parwan during the evening prayer on Tuesday.

Haroon Mubarez, the provincial police chief told Ariana News that unknown armed men entered a mosque in the village and opened fire on worshipers.

Mubarez said that initial reports that the attackers were Deash fighters.

It comes as a number of irresponsible armed men are actively operating in Khalaza-e village.

The Daesh militant group yet to take responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement has claimed that the attack was carried out by the Afghan forces.

EasyJet’s nine million customers hacked

Published

15 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

The airline company EasyJet confirmed that nine million of its customers were affected by a sophisticated cyber-attack.

According to EasyJet, in this cyber-attack, email addresses and travel details had been stolen adding that 2,208 customers had also had their credit card details “accessed”.

BBC reported, the firm has informed the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and is continuing to investigate the breach.

EasyJet said it first became aware of the attack in January.

In a statement, it said: “We take issues of security extremely seriously and continue to invest to further enhance our security environment.

“There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however, on the recommendation of the ICO, we are communicating with the approximately nine million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimize any risk of potential phishing.”

This comes as personal details can be used to access bank accounts, open accounts, and take out loans in the innocent victims’ names, make fraudulent purchases, or sell on to other criminals.

Millions of people whose email addresses and travel details have been accessed will need to change passwords, and be wary of any unexpected transactions.

The same data breach happened at British Airways in 2018.

