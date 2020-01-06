Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions if US troops expelled

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2020)

In an emergency gathering, Sunday, January 5th, the parliament of Iraq passed a resolution asking the government of the country to put an end to the presence of the US forces in Iraq.

According to a Reuters report, Donald Trump addressed Iraq to pay for the military airbase built by the US there, if they want the US to withdraw from Iraq. “We would not withdraw entirely unless the military is compensated for the ‘extraordinarily expensive airbase’ there”, said Trump.

Trump threatened to impose deep sanctions against Iraq if it moves to expel US troops unless they ask in a friendly manner.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been escalated after the US killed an Iranian top general, last week, Baghdad. Since then, Iran has vowed, “severe revenge” for the killing of its general, Qasem Soleimani.

Ismail Qaani, who has been placed as the new Head of Quds Forces, filling in for Soleimani, has also promised to avenge the death of his predecessor.