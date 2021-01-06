Latest News
Trump supporters attempt to storm the Capitol as Biden victory sealed
Police in the US Capitol responded with drawn guns and tear gas on Wednesday as swarms of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss shortly after some of Trump’s fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results, Reuters reported.
Police evacuated the House of Representatives and the Senate after pro-Trump protesters marched through the halls of Congress, forcing both chambers to suspend deliberations as they were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 election.
Reuters reported that one protester occupied the Senate dais and yelled, “Trump won that election.”
The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump, due to leave office on January 20, addressed thousands of protesters, repeating false claims that the election was stolen from him due to widespread election fraud and irregularities.
At the time of the protest, lawmakers had been debating a last-ditch effort by pro-Trump lawmakers to challenge the results, an effort that failed to succeed.
Vice President Mike Pence, who had presided over the joint session of Congress, had already been escorted from the Senate.
Capitol Police told lawmakers in the House chamber to take gas masks from beneath their seats and prepare to put them on. Officers at the front door of the House chamber had their guns drawn as someone attempted to enter the chamber, Reuters reported.
Officers ordered people in the chamber to drop to the floor for their safety.
Election officials of both parties and independent observers have said there was no significant fraud in the November 3 contest, which Biden won by more than seven million votes in the national popular vote.
Pakistan welcomes start of second round of Afghan peace talks
Pakistan on Wednesday night welcomed the start of the second round of intra-Afghan negotiations and said the two teams have made significant progress to date.
In a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said: “The year 2020 witnessed substantial progress towards peace in Afghanistan, with a number of positive developments including conclusion of US-Taliban Peace Agreement on 29 February 2020, start of intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September 2020, and agreement on Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020, which paved the way for meaningful progress in the peace talks.”
Islamabad stated that Pakistan remains “hopeful that the year 2021 will witness the dawn of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.”
The ministry of foreign affairs said Pakistan hopes the two negotiating teams will continue to engage with an open mind and will observe patience, prudence and perseverance to seize this historic opportunity for peace.
“We call upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
According to the statement: “Pakistan, on its part, would continue to extend all possible support for the Afghan peace process.”
However, the foreign ministry noted that the high level of violence in Afghanistan “remains a matter of concern. Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly called on all sides to take measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. We are hopeful that the two sides will prioritize working out a road-map for a reduction in violence and ceasefire in the negotiations.”
Pakistan’s statement came just hours after the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban’s team officially resumed talks after a three-week break.
This next round of talks will see the two sides discuss the agenda and, according to sources, hopefully, a ceasefire.
Second round of intra-Afghan peace talks officially underway
The Peace Negotiation Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan confirmed late Wednesday night that the second round of intra-Afghan talks has officially started.
In a Twitter post, the Republic’s team said: “The second round of intra-Afghan talks began during a preliminary meeting (on Wednesday).
“It was decided that the teams designated by both sides would begin their work on Saturday to discuss the issues on the agenda,” the team said.
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem also confirmed that talks had resumed in Doha after a three-week break.
On December 12, peace negotiators in Doha reported that both sides had exchanged their lists about the agenda of the peace negotiations and that the second phase of the talks would begin on January 5.
However due to a “technical delay”, the Afghan Republic’s talks team only left Kabul on Tuesday.
Just days before their recess in December, the teams reached an agreement on a 21-article list of procedural rules for peace talks after three months of discussions.
Last month, sources familiar with the matter said that a 28-article draft agenda has been handed to the Taliban by the Afghan team and the Taliban had given a 21-article agenda draft to the republic’s negotiators.
The first round of peace negotiations between teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban started on September 12.
Stoltenberg says NATO will face dilemma over Afghanistan
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday evening at a press conference that 2021 will be a “pivotal year for NATO because we need to decide on our presence in Afghanistan.”
Stoltenberg said next month defense ministers will meet to decide but that the organization will face a dilemma. He said it was critical to make sure that Taliban break all ties with international terrorists, including al-Qaeda.
He said the organization welcomed the peace talks taking place between the Taliban and Afghan Republic but added: “There are many challenges, and many uncertainties, but of course, the peace talks are the only path to peace, the only way forward to a peaceful negotiated solution.
“We support those efforts, but at the same time we know that we will be faced with a very difficult dilemma,” he said.
“Next month, NATO’s defence ministers will meet, and they need to decide whether to remain, whether to stay in Afghanistan with our military presence, and then risk being engaged in a prolonged military presence in Afghanistan, or whether to leave, but then risk that Afghanistan once again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists,” he said.
On the issue of a conditions-based withdrawal and whether the Taliban had indeed met those conditions, set out in accordance with the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year, Stoltenberg said: “The more important thing is that we need to make sure that Afghanistan doesn’t once again become a safe haven for international terrorists.
“We have to understand that the reason why we went in to Afghanistan back in almost 20 years ago was the attack on a NATO ally, the 9/11 against the United States, and Taliban has committed in the agreement with the United States to make sure that they don’t work with, they don’t support, they don’t help in any way provide any framework support for international terrorists.
“So the most important condition is to make sure that Taliban meets that requirement, that they break all ties with international terrorists, including al-Qaeda.
“We will of course assess the situation on the ground, we will assess the development in the peace talks and then make our decision,” he said.
But he stated that NATO will “have to be honest and say that that will be a dilemma, it will be difficult. It is, of course, a challenge to stay.
“We have been there for almost 20 years.
“To continue to be militarily involved in Afghanistan is challenging, it has a price and we need to be prepared to stay in a difficult military operation.
“On the other hand, if we leave, then we risk that the gains we have made over the last years, preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for international terrorists, that those gains are lost,” he said.
Stoltenberg pointed out that withdrawing will be a “very difficult decision” but its one that all the alliance nations need to make together “because whatever we do, we need to do it in a coordinated and well-planned way.”
He then singled out Germany and thanked them for their strong commitment to the mission in Afghanistan.
“Germany leads the NATO presence in the north, and Germany really understands that our presence in Afghanistan is about protecting ourselves, our own countries against terrorist attacks.”
