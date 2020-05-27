Latest News
Trump seeks full withdrawal from Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump has reiterated full US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Trump said that he wants to bring American soldiers back home from Afghanistan.
“We’re there 19 years, and, yeah, I think that’s enough…We can always go back if we have to. If we have to go back, we’ll go back and we’ll go back raging. And there, we’ll go back as warriors, fighters,” Trump said.
Trump did not set a date for the full pullout from Afghanistan, saying, “but as soon as reasonable.”
The US signed a deal for bringing peace in Afghanistan on February 29, in Qatar.
According to the deal, the U.S. troops roughly reduced to 8,600 in Afghanistan, and the country committed to full drawdown within 14 months after the agreement.
“We’re having very positive talks. We’re having very positive talks. We want to bring our soldiers back home. We want to bring them back home. And we’re not only talking about there, but we’re talking about other countries also,” US President noted.
As a part of the US-Taliban deal, the Afghan government released 900 Taliban prisoners on Tuesday, bringing the total released to 2000, a move forward to promote the Afghan peace process.
The Taliban welcomed the government’s actions, saying that the group “will release a remarkable number of prisoners soon.”
“We’re dealing with the Taliban. We’re dealing with the president. And the president now has gotten themselves straightened out with the two presidents. But we’re dealing with — because they had — as you know, they had competing factors — and factions,” Trump said.
COVID-19
Masks too dangerous for infants: Japanese health experts
Face masks should not be used by children under the age of two as it can make breathing difficult, the Japan Pediatric association said.
According to Japan’s coronavirus guidelines, the Japanese should wear masks to prevent contracting with the virus, but the medical organization has warned parents that masks can be too dangerous for infants.
“It is possible that masks make it difficult for infants to breathe and increase the risks of heatstroke,” the organization said in leaflet quoted by CNN.
The leaflet said, “Masks are not necessary for children under two.”
The newborns’ respiratory systems have narrower airways, wearing face masks can make it difficult more difficult for infants to breathe and can place a heavy burden on their hearts.
Japan lifted the state emergency across the country on Monday after it witnessed a decrease in the number of infections in the country.
So far, 16,581 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in Japan and 830 others have died of the virus.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 658 new cases, total 11831
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 658 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
The cases were recorded as follow: 237 in Kabul, 85 in Herat, 77 in Balkh, 59 in Baghlan, 52 in Badghis, 52 in Farah, 29 in Faryab, 27 in Nangarhar, 11 in Bamyan, 7 in Logar, 6 in Kapisa, 4 in Sar-e-Pul, Takhar 1, Samangan 1.
The ministry added that the total affected people in the country have reached 11831.
Meanwhile, one person has died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 31 people were recovered and discharged for the hospitals, the ministry noted.
According to the Health Ministry, so far, 220 people suffering from the COVID-19 have died and 1128 people have recovered.
It comes as the Public Health Ministry has frequently called on people to follow doctors’ directions and stay at home to prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.
Afghan government releases 900 Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government has released another 900 Taliban prisoners from jails on Tuesday, the government confirmed.
The Office of the National Security Council said that the step was taken “to advance the cause of peace, including the continuation of the bilateral ceasefire and the immediate start of direct negotiations.”
The Government is releasing up to 900 Taliban prisoners from across Afghanistan today to advance the cause of peace, including the continuation of the bilateral ceasefire and the immediate start of direct negotiations.
Ariana News’ correspondent Shahpoor Farahmand reported from Parwan province that 581 inmates were released from Bagram jail while the rest were released from Kabul and other provinces.
According to him, the released prisoners have taken an oath never to return to the battlefield.
Many released inmates have told that they would follow their leader’s directions while some others said they would continue fighting until foreign troops leave Afghanistan.
Mohammadullah, a prisoner who spent 16 years of his life in jail, says that he would pick up weapons again unless the American forces withdraw Afghanistan.
“I will go for my previous job and continue Jihad (Holy war),” Mohammadullah added.
The Afghan government released a batch of 100 Taliban prisoners on Monday from Parwan jail, so far, 2000 Taliban inmates have been released, while the Taliban has released 200 government inmates only.
Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group has welcome the government’s move and call it as a gesture of goodwill.
“Release of 2000 prisoners by the other side is a good step. The stipulation in the Doha Agreement for the release of 5000 prisoners was to create a conducive atmosphere of confidence. This process should be completed in order to remove hurdles in the way of commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations and to pave the way for further progress which is to follow,” the group’s political spokesman, Suhail Shaheen said in a tweet on Tuesday.
He added that the Taliban is committed to the “release of prisoners on its own part.”
It comes as the two sides declared a 3-day ceasefire during the Eid Ul-Fitr.
