Trump seeks full withdrawal from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)

US President Donald Trump has reiterated full US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Trump said that he wants to bring American soldiers back home from Afghanistan.

“We’re there 19 years, and, yeah, I think that’s enough…We can always go back if we have to. If we have to go back, we’ll go back and we’ll go back raging. And there, we’ll go back as warriors, fighters,” Trump said.

Trump did not set a date for the full pullout from Afghanistan, saying, “but as soon as reasonable.”

The US signed a deal for bringing peace in Afghanistan on February 29, in Qatar.

According to the deal, the U.S. troops roughly reduced to 8,600 in Afghanistan, and the country committed to full drawdown within 14 months after the agreement.

“We’re having very positive talks. We’re having very positive talks. We want to bring our soldiers back home. We want to bring them back home. And we’re not only talking about there, but we’re talking about other countries also,” US President noted.

As a part of the US-Taliban deal, the Afghan government released 900 Taliban prisoners on Tuesday, bringing the total released to 2000, a move forward to promote the Afghan peace process.

The Taliban welcomed the government’s actions, saying that the group “will release a remarkable number of prisoners soon.”

“We’re dealing with the Taliban. We’re dealing with the president. And the president now has gotten themselves straightened out with the two presidents. But we’re dealing with — because they had — as you know, they had competing factors — and factions,” Trump said.