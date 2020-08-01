Latest News
Trump says will ban Chinese-owned Tik Tok in US
President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would ban the Chinese-owned Tik Tok application in the US.
Speaking to the reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump added that his administration has finalized a national security review of the video-sharing app.
“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said adding that he could use his executive powers to formalize the decision.
“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” Trump said.
Meanwhile, TikTok’s US manager Vanessa Pappas said in a video statement Saturday, “we are not planning on going anywhere.” referring to Trump’s threat of a ban.
A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf
— TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020
“We’ve hired nearly 1,000 people to our US team this year alone, and are proud to be hiring another 10,000 employees into great paying jobs across the US. Our $1 billion creator fund supports US creators who are building livelihoods from our platform,” the spokesperson for the company said in a statement.
“TikTok US user data is stored in the US, with strict controls on employee access. TikTok’s biggest investors come from the US. We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform,” read the statement.
The Financial Times reported that Trump’s comments came after it emerged that Microsoft, the US technology company, was in talks to purchase TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter. A group of US investors in ByteDance, including Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic, has also discussed a deal to buy TikTok, the Financial Times reported last week so that its US operations could be separated from the Chinese parent company.
Business
Gov’t collects more than 2.2 billion AFN from 10% telecom tax in past seven months
The government has logged more than 2.2 billion AFN in tax collection via the 10 percent telecom tax on mobile phone subscribers since the beginning of the current fiscal year.
The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) said Saturday that through the Real-Time Data Management System – a system used for monitoring the collection of the 10 percent taxes from telecom services – it managed to collect the revenue.
“We managed to collect more than 2.2 billion AFN since the beginning of 2020 and handed it over to the government treasury,” said Abdul Samad Hamid Poya, a spokesman for the MCIT.
Experts, however, claimed the Ministry yet to ensure transparency in the collection process of the 10 percent revenue tax from mobile phone users.
According to them, the ministry failed to provide details about the exact number of active SIM Cards. But Samad Hamid Poya blamed some telecom companies for not providing them information on the issue.
“We acknowledge that the Ministry of Communications has done some of its work, but if the 10 percent tax would be collected transparently the ministry could generate more revenue than what they have shared,” Salim Tufan an economist told Ariana News.
Last year the MCIT installed “Real-Time Data Management” for the collection of tax across the country. The system was aimed at collecting genuine information through connecting with the telecommunication network system to ensure and gain public confidence in the transparency of the collection process of 10 percent telecom tax and other telecommunication revenues.
Since then, the system remained one of the most controversial issues in the Ministry. Critics believe that the system cannot ensure transparency in the mobile tax collection.
Featured
US proposes house arrest for “most dreaded” Taliban prisoners
In an exclusive report by Reuters, published on Saturday, the news agency stated the US has proposed that hundreds of Taliban prisoners be transferred to house arrest in a supervised facility when they are freed from Afghan jails.
Citing three senior official sources, Reuters reported that this was a proposed solution for a deadlock that is holding up peace talks.
According to the report, the proposal was for the Taliban fighters to be placed in a location where they would be under both Taliban and Afghan government surveillance.
Reuters stated that according to sources, the proposal was presented this week to both the Afghan government and to the Taliban.
The prisoner issue has been the sticking point in terms of kick-starting intra-Afghan talks following the February agreement between the US and the Taliban in Doha.
To date, the Afghan government has refrained from releasing the final batch of about 400 prisoners.
This development comes after a visit this week by US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to Kabul where he met with President Ashraf Ghani and other senior Afghan officials.
Reuters reported that some Western allies have also expressed concerns over the release of about 200 of this group.
“The Americans and their allies agree that it would be insane to let some of the most dreaded Taliban fighters walk out freely…the Afghan forces arrested them for conducting some of the most heinous crimes against humanity,” said a senior western diplomat in Kabul.
Khalilzad’s office was not immediately available for comment on the proposals. A spokesman for Ghani declined to comment, Reuters reported.
The US State Department referred Reuters to a statement it released after Khalilzad’s visit, which said he had pressed for “ongoing efforts to resolve the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations”, including the prisoner release, but did not detail any proposals.
According to Reuters, of the 400 prisoners left, around 200 are accused by the Afghan government of masterminding attacks on embassies, public squares and government offices, killing thousands of civilians in recent years, including a huge 2017 blast targeting the German Embassy in Kabul.
Two Taliban sources and one former senior Afghan official said senior members of the militant Haqqani Network, which has ties to the Taliban, are also among the group.
On Friday, Ghani ordered the release of 500 Taliban prisoners who are not part of the group’s list.
COVID-19
SIGAR reports Afghanistan heading for humanitarian disaster due to COVID-19
With limited resources to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan and high poverty levels inhibiting compliance with government-mandated lockdowns, experts have warned that the country is headed for a humanitarian disaster.
As of mid-July, Afghanistan had reached 35,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,094 deaths but public-health officials warned that actual cases are likely much higher given the government’s low testing capacity.
In addition, COVID-19 has likely pushed Afghanistan into a recession, overwhelmed the country’s basic health-care system and the numbers infected and dead are likely to be vastly undercounted, a new report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated this week.
According to the report, released on Thursday, testing remains limited, but nearly 43 percent of samples were testing positive as of July 15, one of the highest rates in the world.
The overwhelming effect of the virus has, as UNAMA head Deborah Lyons put it, cast “a huge shadow” over Afghan daily life.
According to the report, as of July 15, the number of reported deaths remained low at just 1,094, but this figure may vastly undercount the true toll of the virus as not only has the testing capacity remained limited but many Afghans do not have access to medical facilities.
At the end of June, the Asia Foundation’s country director wrote: “I have been unable to keep track of the growing number of deaths among my own acquaintances, relatives, and friends’ families.”
While the governor of Kabul Mohammad Yaqub Haidari said at a press conference in June that the city’s ambulance service had reported an average of approximately 33 deaths per day.
SIGAR reported that commenting on the lack of an accurate death count, the head of a Kabul-based hospital dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients estimated that roughly 75 percent of those who died at the hospital had not been tested.
The report also stated that available COVID-19 data points to rapid spread with undetected infection.
As of early June, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health could test only 2,000 of the 10,000–20,000 samples received daily, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a humanitarian-oriented nongovernmental organization.
“Consequently, up to 90 percent of potential cases are not being tested,” the report read.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s positivity rate – or the proportion of tests that return a positive result divided by the total number of tests conducted – was nearly 43 percent, as of July 15.
SIGAR stated that this was one of the highest positivity rates in the world, based on data collected by Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and, separately, by the IRC.
Overall, the IRC said, Afghanistan faced a “humanitarian disaster.”
“The potential for disaster is heightened by the probability that the pandemic will have secondary effects on broader health outcomes,” the report stated.
In addition to this, SIGAR reported that the economic shock of the pandemic – including increased unemployment, food-supply disruptions due to border closures, and rising food prices – has exacerbated Afghans’ food insecurity, already impacted by the ongoing conflict and high poverty levels.
In May, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a common global scale for classifying the severity and magnitude of food insecurity and malnutrition, warned that about one-third of Afghanistan’s estimated 32.2 million people remain in either a crisis or emergency state of food insecurity and require urgent action.
Another challenge the Afghan government is facing is the lack of public cooperation over public-health recommendations.
SIGAR stated that although information campaigns have been launched to help curb the spread of the virus, Afghans are increasingly moving about in Kabul.
Health officials have warned that the public was not paying sufficient attention to the crisis.
Meanwhile, public-health conditions in areas under Taliban control remain unclear, SIGAR reported.
According to them, the group has released messages and videos as part of a public relations campaign highlighting its COVID-19 response, including enforcing quarantine.
“Yet, as aid officials have argued, it has been difficult to assess the effectiveness of the Taliban’s actions,” the report stated.
In addition to this Afghanistan also lacks the medical equipment necessary to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
SIGAR stated that while the Afghan government approved the purchase of 500 ventilators in April, the country’s hospitals currently have only 300 ventilators to help patients.
“Furthermore, Kabul hospitals have also reported a severe lack of oxygen, resulting in relatives bringing makeshift oxygen balloons to help suffering patients,” the report stated.
The pandemic meanwhile has also had a severe impact on the country’s economy.
The IMF said that Afghanistan had likely entered a recession, forecasting that Afghanistan’s GDP would contract by three percent in 2020.
Projected economic contraction by other experts ranged from three percent to 10 percent.
Describing the outlook as “dire,” the World Bank said South Asia would likely experience its worst economic performance in the last four decades and predicted that Afghanistan would be the worst regional performer in 2020, other than the Maldives.
“The pandemic is inflicting severe economic and social damage, with its depth and duration subject to great uncertainty,” the IMF said.
Trump says will ban Chinese-owned Tik Tok in US
Gov’t collects more than 2.2 billion AFN from 10% telecom tax in past seven months
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
US proposes house arrest for “most dreaded” Taliban prisoners
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to expand trade ties
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
Morning News Show: Khalilzad in Kabul over Afghan peace
Sola: three-day ceasefire between Taliban, Afghan gov’t
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban leader says group is on the verge of establishing “pure Islamic government”
- Business5 days ago
Tajikistan reduces power supply to Afghanistan from 350 to 40MW
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: National Flag Day
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: three-day ceasefire between Taliban, Afghan gov’t
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Arg-Sapidar turmoil over formation of cabinet
- Featured4 days ago
Govt welcomes Taliban’s Eid ceasefire, agrees to observe the truce
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: hurdles facing Intra-Afghan talks