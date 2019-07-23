Trump Says He Could Win Afghanistan War in a Week

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2019)

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he could end the long-term war in Afghanistan in a week but that it would kill millions of people and wipe the country “off the face of the earth.”

Trump met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed Pakistan’s assistance with bringing an end to the nearly two-decade conflict in the war-weary country.

Speaking to reporters in the White House on Monday, Trump said “I think Pakistan is going to help us out to extricate ourselves. We’re like policemen. We’re not fighting the war.”

“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people,” Trump said to reporters. “If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth, it would be gone, it would be over in, literally, in 10 days.”

“I don’t want to go that route,” Trump said adding that “So we’re working with Pakistan and others to extricate ourselves. Nor do we want to be policemen, because basically, we’re policemen right now. And we’re not supposed to be policemen.”