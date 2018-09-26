Trump, Rouhani Exchange Threats at UN General Assembly

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2018)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have exchanged taunts and threats at the United Nations General Assembly during which they made powerful claims about each other in front of World leaders.

Trump used his annual address to the United Nations to attack Iran’s “corrupt dictatorship,” praise last year’s bogeyman North Korea and lay down a defiant message that he will reject globalism and protect American interests.

But much of his 35-minute address was aimed squarely at Iran, which the United States accuses of harbouring nuclear ambitions and fomenting instability in the Middle East through its support for militant groups in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction,” Trump told the gathering in the green-marbled hall. “They do not respect their neighbours or borders or the sovereign rights of nations.”

Hassan Rouhani has delivered an explosive speech at the UN General Assembly and severely criticized Trump’s policies, claiming they resemble “a Nazi disposition” and added his country opposes to the US President’s “bullying”.

President Rouhani said: “It is unfortunate that we are witnessing rulers in the world who think they can secure their interests better or at least in the short-term ride public sentiments and gain popular support through the foment of extremists, nationalism and racism.

“And through xenophobic tendencies resembling a Nazi disposition as well as through the trampling of global rules and undermining international institutions.”

Tensions between the US and Iran have soared since Trump, an outspoken critic of Tehran, took office last January.