Trump, Modi Discuss Afghanistan in Phone Call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed increasing cooperation in Afghanistan among other issues in a phone call on Monday.

According to reports, the two leaders agreed to work closely on plans to strengthen economic ties between U.S. and India and, as well as to increase their cooperation in Afghanistan.

“The leaders agreed to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership in 2019 and exchanged perspectives on how to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with India, expand security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and increase cooperation in Afghanistan,” the report said.

This comes after Trump mocked Modi last week for constructing a library in Afghanistan, as a part of India’s efforts to invest on Afghanistan’s economy and military.