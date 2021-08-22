Connect with us

Latest News

Trump lashes out at Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden’s handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called “the greatest foreign policy humiliation” in U.S. history.

Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan’s take over by the Taliban, even though the U.S. withdrawal was negotiated by his own administration.

“Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time,” Trump said at a rally packed with his supporters near Cullman, Alabama.

Taliban leaders are trying to hammer out a new government after their forces swept across the country as U.S.-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military crumbling.

For his part, Biden has criticized the Afghan military for refusing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government and declared he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from Trump.

At the rally, Trump blamed the situation on Biden not having followed the plan his administration came up with and bemoaned U.S. personnel and equipment being left behind as troops withdrew, Reuters reported.

“This is not a withdrawal. This was a total surrender,” he said.

Trump said the Taliban, with whom he had negotiated, respected him. He suggested the quick takeover of Afghanistan would not have happened if he was still in office.

“We could have gotten out with honor,” Trump added. “We should have gotten out with honor. And instead we got out with the exact opposite of honor.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Merkel says Afghan army collapsed at ‘breathtaking pace’

Ariana News

Published

49 mins ago

on

August 22, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that the Afghan army’s resistance against the Taliban had been misjudged.

“The army collapsed at a breathtaking pace,” Merkel said at an election event, Reuters reported.

“We had expected the resistance to be stronger,” she said.

Merkel said the focus now was on rescuing people from Afghanistan, but later there would need to be a discussion on what had or had not been achieved.

The Taliban took over the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday after a lightning advance across the country which took the West by surprise.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan mother gives birth moments after landing in Germany

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 22, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

The US Air Force on Sunday confirmed an Afghan mother on board an evacuation flight give birth just minutes after landing in Germany on Saturday.

US Air Mobility Command said in a series of tweets that “medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group helped an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17 moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21.”

During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications, the command said.

“The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.

“Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.”

Continue Reading

Latest News

Russia is ready to return to Moscow format of talks on Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 22, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this week that Russia is ready to return to the ‘Moscow format’ of peace talks on Afghanistan.

Moscow format refers to series of meetings held since 2016 in the Russian capital with representatives of Afghan parties as well as interested countries taking part, Reuters reported.

Lavrov said that Moscow advocated a transitional power-sharing government which would lead to resolving the situation in the country.

Earlier this week Lavrov discussed the Afghan situation with counterparts from the U.S., China and Turkey.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!