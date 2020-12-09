Trump knows about aliens, says ex- Israeli space agency chief

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2020)

Israel’s former Defense Ministry’s space directorate chief told local media last week that aliens from a “galactic federation” had been in contact with earthlings and that US President Donald Trump knows about it.

Citing Israeli media reports, NBC stated that Haim Eshed, a respected professor and retired general who headed up Israel’s space agency, said: “The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet.”

He said aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand “the fabric of the universe.”

Eshed also said cooperation agreements had been signed between species, including an “underground base in the depths of Mars” where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.

“There is an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here,” he said.

NBC reported that according to Eshed, Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials existence and had been “on the verge of revealing” information but was asked not to in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”

“They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are,” Eshed said, referring to the galactic federation.

The White House and Israeli officials did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

But a spokesperson for NASA told NBC that one of the agency’s key goals was the search for life in the universe but that it had yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life.

“Although we have yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe,” the spokesperson said in a statement.