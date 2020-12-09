Latest News
Trump knows about aliens, says ex- Israeli space agency chief
Israel’s former Defense Ministry’s space directorate chief told local media last week that aliens from a “galactic federation” had been in contact with earthlings and that US President Donald Trump knows about it.
Citing Israeli media reports, NBC stated that Haim Eshed, a respected professor and retired general who headed up Israel’s space agency, said: “The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet.”
He said aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand “the fabric of the universe.”
Eshed also said cooperation agreements had been signed between species, including an “underground base in the depths of Mars” where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.
“There is an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here,” he said.
NBC reported that according to Eshed, Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials existence and had been “on the verge of revealing” information but was asked not to in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”
“They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are,” Eshed said, referring to the galactic federation.
The White House and Israeli officials did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.
But a spokesperson for NASA told NBC that one of the agency’s key goals was the search for life in the universe but that it had yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life.
“Although we have yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Latest News
Russian Helicopters accuse Ukraine of endangering lives of US, Afghan troops
Russian Helicopters, the manufacturer of Mi-17V-5 choppers used in Afghanistan, has warned that the lives of US and Afghan soldiers could be at risk as the helicopters are being repaired by unauthorized enterprises in Ukraine.
In a statement issued on the company’s website, Russian Helicopters Holding Company said it “considers it necessary to warn that Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises are carrying out illegitimate overhaul of Mi-17V-5 Helicopters and thereby endangers the lives of the American and Afghan soldiers that are operating these Helicopters.”
According to information gained by the company “about the arrival of two Mi-17V-5 Helicopters of the Afghan Air Force at the Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises Motor Sich (Zaporozhye) and Aviakon (Konotop) for performing illegitimate overhaul, Russian Helicopters Holding Company disclaims all responsibility for further safe operation of mentioned Helicopters and has every reason to deny services related to maintenance of these Helicopters,” read the statement.
The company said repairs on the helicopters will be done at companies that are not equipped to “overhaul of this type of Helicopter in the prescribed manner, as no actualized repair and design documentation for the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter, spare parts or repair group sets were delivered to these aircraft repair companies.”
“This overhaul must be considered as illegitimate,” the company stated.
The company went on to state that it was happy to provide a list of all non-authorized Ukrainian helicopter repair companies carrying out unauthorized repairs to organizations and governments.
Latest News
US tells Kabul to ‘prioritize a meaningful’ fight against corruption
US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said Wednesday that Washington expects the Afghan government to strengthen its commitment to fight corruption and to address the issue of impunity against powerful people in this regard.
Marking International Anti-Corruption Day, Wilson said in a series of tweets: “I want to emphasize that the US expects that the Afghan government will strengthen its commitment to transparency and accountability by prioritizing a meaningful, demonstrable fight against corruption.”
Wilson also said that government must address the impunity of powerful Afghans.
“The Afghan government must send the signal to powerful actors that their crimes will be punished,” Wilson tweeted.
He also said that progress on corruption means demonstrable results which will command widespread public support, strengthen Afghanistan, and ensure continued strong backing by the international donor community.
Afghanistan is listed among the top ten most corrupt countries in the world and continues to battle the scourge.
Just last week, Etilaatroz newspaper looked into government’s spending of funds in it’s emergency fund named Code 91 – a fund that only President Ashraf Ghani can access.
Etilaatroz stated that over AFN2 billion ($25.9 million) of Code 91 had been used for personal expenses for more than a dozen government officials in the year 1398 (April 2019 to March 2020).
Last month the EU Delegation to Afghanistan held its sixth annual Anti-Corruption Conference in Kabul and EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt emphasized the importance of strengthening anti-corruption efforts as a measure to build trust between the Afghan people and their government as well as with the international donor community.
Despite measures to fight corruption, and Ghani’s establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission, reports of graft are ongoing.
Latest News
Overnight attack by Taliban in Ghazni ‘under control’
Ghazni provincial governor’s spokesman Wahidullah Juma Zada has confirmed that parts of Andar district came under attack on Tuesday night by the Taliban.
He said the Taliban first detonated an explosives-laden Humvee, which killed at least three Afghan National Army soldiers and wounded two others.
Zada said the attack started at around midnight and continued through the night. He said reinforcements were however deployed to the area and the situation is now under control.
However, “another Mazda type vehicle full of explosives was discovered in the area by [security] forces,” he said.
The Ministry of Defense has also confirmed the attack and said in a statement it had been carried out against a military base in Andar district.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MoD said two soldiers had been killed and three wounded.
“The Taliban attack was repelled and they also suffered casualties.”
However, no further details were given on casualties.
The MoD stated that security forces had detected and defused a car bomb before it could be detonated. The statement did not mention the Humvee bombing report.
The Taliban has not yet commented nor has any group claimed responsibility for the attack.
