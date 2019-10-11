Trump: It Is Time To Pull U.S. Troops Out Of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2019)

U.S. President Donald Trump stressed that it is time bring U.S. troops back home from Afghanistan.

Speaking at his campaign rally in Minneapolis, Mr. Trump said, “We were supposed to be in Afghanistan for a short period of time. We’re now going to be there for close to 19 years. It’s time to bring them home.”

However, experts and former U.S. military commanders believe that a withdrawal from Afghanistan should be under specific conditions.

Former Director of U.S. Intelligence Agency and former Commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Ret. General David Petraeus says that Trump Administration should work on a “strategy for staying” in Afghanistan rather than strategy for leaving.

“Every U.S president would want to leave Afghanistan but the questions is under what conditions? We have to be absolutely certain that our national interest would be preserved,” Patraeus adds.

This former U.S. commander further says that he doubts the possibility of a political settlement with the Taliban militant group.

“I think the Taliban would like to get us out whatever way they can and it is not clear to me if they intend to share power or participate in election,” Patraeus said.

He also expressed concern that not all Taliban fighters would lay down their weapons, since in the recent months “many Taliban fighters have been defecting to Al Qaeda and ISIS.”

Meanwhile, the Taliban reacted to Trump’s comment, calling a pullout of U.S. forces favored solution for both countries.