Trump insists on US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2020)

Donald Trump the US President, Tuesday night at the State of the Union Address conference underlined that the US government is working to withdraw its army from Afghanistan.

Trump clearly stated that he no longer wants the US army to be killed in Afghanistan.

He called the Afghanistan war as the ‘longest war in the history of the USA’ saying that he will end the war.

In his speech, he defended the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Quds Forces of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran calling him the murderer of thousands of innocents.

He called killing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the other great achievement of his administration.