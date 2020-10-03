Featured
Trump hospitalized for ‘breathing problems’ after testing positive
US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 after his campaign debate against Joe Biden, has been flown to a military hospital after experiencing “trouble breathing”.
Wearing a mask and suit, Trump walked out across the White House lawn on Friday afternoon to his helicopter, Marine One, for the short flight to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington DC.
Doctors said the president was “fatigued but in good spirits”.
So far, Trump has been treated with an experimental drug cocktail and the antiviral medication Remdesivir.
Tests have shown Remdesivir, originally developed as an Ebola treatment, can cut the duration of symptoms.
On Friday night, Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, issued a statement that read: “I am happy to report the president is doing very well.”
A number of other people who came into close contact with Trump, including his wife Melania, have tested positive.
This includes close aide Hope Hicks – believed to be the first to show symptoms – campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis have also tested positive.
In a video posted to Twitter, Trump said: “I think I’m doing very well. But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much.”
Shortly before midnight, he tweeted again: “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”
White House communications director Alyssa Farah said the president had not transferred his powers to Vice-President Mike Pence.
“The president is in charge,” she said.
Under the US constitution, if Trump becomes too ill to carry out his duties, he can hand over his powers to the vice-president temporarily.
Should this happen, Pence – who tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday, would become acting president until Trump resumes work.
Iran exports over $1 billion in goods through Dogharoon to Afghanistan
Iran has exported over $1 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan, through Dogharoon Special Economic Zone, over the past six months.
From March 20, the value of exports has increased by 33 percent compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.
Mohammad Rostami, head of the Dogharoon economic zone, said thousands of trucks transported the goods to Afghanistan through Herat province.
He said construction material and food products were among the goods that transitted through the economic zone.
Afghanistan in turn exported $2.5 million worth of goods to Iran.
US peace envoy says US will not walk away if peace talks fail
Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, stepped in this week to end the deadlock in Doha and said the US “will not walk away” from the war-torn country should the intra-Afghan negotiations fail.
Speaking to NPR, Khalilzad stated Washington would not make the same mistake as the Soviet Union which withdrew abruptly from Afghanistan in 1989, resulting in a devastating civil war that eventually led to the Taliban rising to power.
“We will not make the mistake that was made after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was to abandon Afghanistan. And the consequences were grave for Afghanistan because of the mistakes the Afghan leaders made,” he said.
“Rather than coming together, forming a government, they fought each other while the rest of the world benefited from the Soviet defeat in Afghanistan and the Soviet disintegration, which was partially helped by their conquest or attempted conquest of Afghanistan.”
He said now was the time for Afghanistan to seize the opportunity to negotiate a roadmap “where groups of different ideas or ideologies, values, can coexist in the same country.
“And at the same time, there is a lesson for the United States that we cannot abandon Afghanistan. We cannot turn our back.”
He said this did not mean the US necessarily needed to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan nor continue a war just to have a military presence – “but that if the conditions are right, [if] we don’t feel threatened, that we can withdraw our military forces or adjust them accordingly, but maintain focus, relations, economic assistance, political relations, diplomatic relations, to encourage the consolidation of a peace agreement, should it be arrived at by the Afghans.”
He stated the current peace talks situation was a moment for the Afghan leaders not to repeat the mistakes of the past, but instead to build a consensus-based system where all key players can participate, “and perhaps peace in Afghanistan can change the dynamics even regionally.”
The negotiating teams in Doha, have hit a sticking point and are still to finalize the foundations in which to continue peace talks.
Two sticking points have emerged. Firstly the Taliban want Afghanistan to recognize the US-Taliban agreement as the foundation of the Afghan peace negotiations, and secondly that Hanafi Figh jurisprudence sets the religious legal guidelines for the talks.
However, reports indicate the Afghan team is not happy about recognizing the US-Taliban deal as the basis for talks as they were not party to the agreement.
The Afghan republic’s team also feels strongly that issues that arise can be solved based on Hanafi Figh but that Shia Personal Status Law must also be taken into account.
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the four female negotiating team members in Doha late Friday and said they are determined to protect the rights of Afghan women should any peace deal be signed.
Khalilzad arrived in Doha, Qatar two days ago and has met with the teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, in what is believed to be a bid to get the stalled talks back on track.
On Saturday, Khalilzad posted on Twitter and said he had met with Fawzia Koofi, Sarabi Habiba, Fatima Gailani and Sharifa Zurmati to “hear their thoughts on Afghanistan’s future.”
“These members of the Afghan negotiating team are determined to defend the rights of Afghan women and push for an end to the war and respect for the rights of all Afghans.
“Their success is Afghanistan’s success. We stand with them,” said Khalilzad.
Hard-fought successes for women in Afghanistan have become a focal point in the talks – especially as the Taliban team does not have a single female member on its negotiating team.
On Friday, Khalilzad said in an interview with NPR that it is probably the first time the Taliban has women sitting across from them at the peace talks tables.
He also said that the female members of the Afghan team say they are being respected in the negotiating room and that “they engage the Taliban directly and protect or defend their rights. I think that’s positive.”
“And we have told the Talibs that since they want to be treated as a normal player and have good relations with the United States as part of a future Afghan government, what happens with regard to the rights of women will be a key factor in shaping US policy with regard to that government.
“Discrimination against women – going back to the situation that existed under the Taliban and closing schools for girls and young women, in other words – could be a red line that would have the most negative effect on US policy towards Afghanistan,” Khalilzad said.
