Trump Has Been Impeached By House Of Representatives

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2019)

House of Representatives of the United States impeached Donald Trump with the majority of Votes for ‘Abuse of Power’ and ‘Obstructing Congress in their Investigations’.

On Wednesday, members of the House of Representatives approved two clauses of Trump Impeachment. The first clause based on misusing the power by Trump was approved by 230 votes for and 197 votes against. The second clause on his impeachment based on obstructing the Congress in their investigations was also approved by 229 votes for and 198 votes against.

Trump is not the first president to be impeached in the United States. Andrew Johnson (1865-1869) and Bill Clinton (1993-2001) were previously impeached. They returned to their position with just one extra vote.

This comes as the Trump Impeachment Statement is supposed to be sent to the US Senate.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, stated that firstly, they should be assured that a ‘Justly’ trial will be held in the US Senate.

Meanwhile, the White House called this impeachment a “Political Embarrassment”. According to their statement, President Trump will not be fired and he will surely be acquitted from the trial. They added that this action of the US House of representatives is no more than a political embarrassment.

Trump currently faces two accusations. The first one is imposing pressure on Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, and the second accusation is him avoiding to cooperate with the Congress impeachment researches.