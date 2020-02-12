Trump gives ‘conditional’ approval to peace deal with Taliban

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2020)

The US President Donald Trump has conditionally approved a peace deal with the Taliban, CNN reported, citing US officials.

According to the report, the agreement will go ahead only if the Taliban abide by a pledge to “reduce violence” over a seven-day test period later this month.

The deal could provide a chance for the US troop to pull out from Afghanistan and it potentially would bring an end to the US long war in the war-weary country.

On Friday, Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stressed that the US moves in the country would be conditions-based.

“The conditions right now are better. Again there’s the hope word, again I usually don’t use that, but I hope that that continues along, and it’s never going to be perfect,” he said. “That’s why it wasn’t called a ceasefire. It was called a reduction in violence because that country is so dispersed and communications so difficult across that you’re always going to have issues, but I hope that it continues that way and a deal will take place this year.”

Meanwhile, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said in a tweet, Tuesday, that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has informed him of the “notable progress” made in the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban.

“The Secretary informed me about the Taliban’s proposal with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence,” said Ghani,

He said that the Afghan government’s primary objective is to end the senseless bloodshed in the country.

“To do so, the Afghan people stand with us with their full consensus and I assure them that their leadership maintains the courage, competence, and the necessary resources to achieve this objective,” said Ghani. “The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will manage the next steps in a manner that positively supports the overall peace process and will report to the public.”