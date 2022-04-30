Science & Technology
Trump finally posts on Truth Social: “I’M BACK!”
Former U.S. president Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying “I’M BACK!”
Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following the Jan. 6, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol, Reuters reported.
Republicans cheered Musk’s buyout of the social media platform in the hope that the Tesla Inc(TSLA.O) Chief Executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site.
According to Reuters since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.
In Thursday’s message, called a “truth” on the app, Trump wrote, “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE”, referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed.
Trump’s silence on his own app since the launch of Truth Social on Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) app store on Feb. 21 has raised questions about its long term viability, Reuters reported.
Ahead of its launch, his son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father’s Truth Social account with one “truth” that he posted on Feb. 14, verified at the account of @reaDonaldTrump, with the message: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social’s parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday.
The deal is under scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is likely months away from being finalized, read the report.
Science & Technology
Some N.Koreans find ways around govt smartphone controls, report says
Despite North Korea intensifying efforts to stop citizens from seeing information coming from outside the country, a few tech savvy individuals are managing to circumvent tight government controls on smart phones, a U.S. based group said in a report.
“The scale of the hacking still appears to be minor, but recent changes to North Korean law indicate national authorities view it as a serious problem,” Lumen, a U.S.-based non-profit founded to provide North Koreans with access to uncensored information and media, said in report issued this week.
Most of the knowledge needed to hack the phones came from North Koreans who had been sent to China for work, often in software outsourcing businesses, the report said.
Smartphones have proliferated in North Korea, but very few people are allowed to access the global internet. Devices in the country are required to have government apps and other controls that monitor use and restrict access.
Working together with ERNW, a Germany-based independent IT Security service, the report’s authors examined North Korean smartphones and tablets for government controls, and interviewed two defectors who said they had been able to circumvent those restrictions before they fled the country.
The research overturns assumptions that, shut off from the internet, North Koreans lacked the knowledge and tools to be able to mount an effective attack on state information control mechanisms, the report concluded.
The goal of the hacking was to bypass phone security and be able to install different applications, photo filters and media files that would otherwise not be permitted.
The report said the resale value of a phone could also be increased by accessing and deleting screenshots automatically taken with the “Trace Viewer”, an application in each North Korean smartphone that takes random screenshots and locks them away from the user, to try and dissuade illicit activities.
The Lumen report said it is possible that state engineers responded to the techniques described by the hackers by disabling the USB interface used to access the phone.
North Korea also disabled Wi-Fi access on devices and only reintroduced it recently, once controls such as SIM cards, passwords, and supported devices had been designed to ensure Wi-Fi could only be used for approved purposes, the report said.
Latest News
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for $44 billion on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person, Reuters reported.
Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.
According to Reuters under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.
The deal ends Twitter’s run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement.
Twitter’s shares were up about 6% following the news, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant
Operations at a unit of Taiwan-based Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) in China’s Kunshan city remain suspended because of COVID-19 controls but there is limited impact as it has shifted production elsewhere, it said on Monday.
The operations in Kunshan of Foxconn Interconnect Technology (6088.HK), which makes data transmission equipment and connectors, will remain closed until the authorities give permission to restart, it said.
“As production has previously been deployed to backup factories, the factory’s main products are located in overseas shipping warehouse and inventory levels are still sufficient, the impact on the company’s business is limited,” Foxconn said in a statement.
A source familiar with the situation said the plant is not a major supplier for Apple products and the company was able to shift production to other facilities.
“We do not see an impact on iPhones,” the person said.
China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.
That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations.
Uzbeks refuse to return military aircraft flown from Afghanistan last year
Lifting sanctions against Russia part of peace talks with Ukraine – Lavrov
IEA condemns deadly mosque bombing in Kabul
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
