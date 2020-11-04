Trump falsely claims victory before vote counting finalized

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2020)

Bullet-riddled walls, blown out ceilings and blood spattered floors were on Tuesday stark testimony to the carnage caused by attackers who went on a shooting rampage at Kabul University on Monday.

Video footage and photographs taken by Ariana journalists in the classrooms at the Law Faculty paint an extremely disturbing picture, driving home the fact that the majority of those killed were young students in their early 20s who were robbed of their dreams and aspirations by the ruthless killers.

In the 24 hours since the end of the six-hour siege, messages of condolences and condemnation flooded social media and while Tuesday was declared a day of mourning in Afghanistan, many foreign embassies flew their flags at half mast in solidarity with a grieving nation.

Officials have put the death toll at 22 but sources told Reuters earlier Tuesday that 30 died in the carnage.

One of the students killed in Monday’s attack was due to marry on Thursday. All his classmates were invited but instead, a funeral was held in place of a wedding. On Tuesday, the shocking reality of this was visible in the blood spattered copies of his wedding invitations that were strewn across a classroom floor.

“Each of our classes had 50 to 70 students, many of whom were victims,” said Saifullah Mohammadi, a gardener at the law faculty.

One student who survived was stunned that the university had come under attack. He said: “It was horrible, I could not believe that university could be targeted.”

This is the second education facility to be targeted in just over a week – and in both cases ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility.

However, Afghanistan’s outspoken First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has dismissed the Taliban’s claims of not being involved and has blamed the insurgent group for Monday’s attack.

In a tweet early Tuesday morning, Saleh said a Taliban negotiator in Doha stated in an exclusive interview that “only the Taliban have the monopoly over violence against government. There is no one else.”

Saleh went on to say: “Today they shamelessly disclaim responsibility for massacre of Kabul Uni students. Taliban, their allies & backers are responsible.”

Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan peace talks team also commented on Twitter and said late Tuesday “Kabul University is a symbol of unity & national identity, a home to many generations of Afghans, poor & rich, a compass of moral authority, a place for brotherhood & sisterhood that ties our people together over a century.

“The atrocity committed against it yesterday is an attack on the soul of our nation. While we all are mourning, we must not give in to what terrorists want: we must make sure to keep the door of this sacred place open. This will be the best way to avenge loss of those innocent souls,” Nadery tweeted.

He also stated that those responsible must be brought to justice.

“To end this senseless violence, an immediate ceasefire is a must so a dignified peace could be achieved. We/ IRoA team showed every sign of urgency in this regard, will the other side show the same & prove that it was not them?” he questioned.