Featured
Trump expects only ‘4,000 to 5,000’ troops in Afghanistan by November
US President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Monday night that by November election day troop levels in Afghanistan will be down to between 4,000 and 5,000.
Trump told Axios he will reduce American troop levels in Afghanistan down to about 4,000 “very soon”.
He said: “We are largely out of Afghanistan”.
“We’ll be down in a very short period of time to 8,000, then we’re going to be down to 4,000, we’re negotiating right now”, he said adding that the US had “been there now for 19 years and we will be getting out.”
Refusing to give a date as to when the additional drawdown of troops would be done, he was then asked how many US troops would still be in Afghanistan on election day in November.
Trump said “anywhere between four and five thousand.”
Questioned about long-standing rumors of Russia supplying the Taliban with weapons, Trump said he had “heard that but again it’s never reached my desk”.
He also said “Russia doesn’t want anything to do with Afghanistan” and stated the old Soviet Union had gone bankrupt because of its involvement in Afghanistan.
“The last thing that Russia wants to do is to get too much involved in Afghanistan. They tried that once and it didn’t work out too well,” he said.
This comes after reports emerged in June of Russia offering bounty payments to the Taliban to kill US troops.
Last month the top US general overseeing operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan told CNN that the intelligence concerning Russian operatives offering bounties to the Taliban was “very worrisome” but that the information wasn’t solid enough to hold up in a court of law.
General Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, also said he was not convinced that the Russian bounty program was directly responsible for the deaths of US personnel.
But former US officials have said whether or not bounties were paid, Moscow has been a thorn in Washington’s side for years with regards to Afghanistan.
Referring to the issue of supplying weapons to the Taliban, the then-defense secretary James Mattis said in 2017: “We’re going to have to confront Russia.”
General John Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan from 2016 to 2018, also accused Russia of “arming belligerents” in 2017 and in 2018 said, “Clearly, they are acting to undermine our interests.”
Other former officials have in the past told NBC News that although Russia has professed support for planned peace negotiations, Moscow also cultivated ties and provided aid to the Taliban.
Douglas London, a former CIA official who worked on Afghanistan matters before he retired in late 2018, told NBC that US officials closely tracked Russian support to the Taliban.
He also said that reports of the Russians paying the Taliban to “incentivize” American deaths is “not inconsistent with our understanding of Moscow’s efforts to be a disruptive force and inflict harm on our people and interests.”
Featured
Pompeo, Taliban negotiator discuss Afghan peace process
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a video meeting on Monday night with the Taliban’s chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Confirming the meeting on Twitter, a Taliban spokesman in Doha, Suhail Shaheen said: “Both sides talked about the inception of intra-Afghan negotiations …”
He said the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners was essential in order to start intra-Afghan negotiations.
“The Secretary of State also welcomed announcement of ceasefire by the Islamic Emirate on the eve of the current Eid,” he said.
The US’s State Department has not yet responded to the Taliban’s announcement nor has a readout of Pompeo’s conversation been issued.
The release of the final 400 prisoners has however so far been a major stumbling block in starting peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Monday night’s meeting between the two came just days before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s expected Loya Jirga to discuss the fate of these prisoners.
The Loya Jirga, which is a grand council made up of a cross-sector of the population, will convene on Friday in Kabul.
A February agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in Doha called for the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government employees being held captive by the Taliban.
So far the Taliban has released about 1,000 detainees and the Afghan government has freed over 4,500 prisoners.
The remaining 400 however are classified as dangerous and concerns have been raised over them being released.
Monday night’s call is the second in four weeks between Pompeo and Akhund.
Business
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul and Dhaka
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of two new destinations — Kabul in Afghanistan and Dhaka in Bangladesh – with direct flights from Abu Dhabi commencing on August 7.
Initially there will be three flights a week from Abu Dhabi to Kabul, on a Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020 with flights to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt from Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Featured
Prison attack ends but Jalalabad city remains under total lockdown
Afghan security forces have brought the Jalalabad prison situation under control, but the streets of the city remain empty after a total lockdown was imposed.
Residents were told earlier Monday to stay indoors and all shops were closed.
The Afghan Army’s Chief of Staff Gen. Yasin Zia also arrived in the city late morning to lead the operation.
By Monday mid-afternoon the prison situation was under control and five attackers had been killed, officials confirmed.
However, clearing operations were still underway in a shopping mall opposite the prison which another group of attackers had occupied.
The gunbattle lasted 20 hours and started on Sunday evening when Daesh militants detonated a car bomb outside the gates of the city’s prison.
An estimated 1,700 prisoners were being held in the facility at the time of the attack – many of the Daesh fighters.
During the attack, hundreds of prisoners escaped but droves were rounded up by security forces who were forced to divert manpower to go after the escapees.
Some prisoners who had been arrested told Ariana News that six attackers entered the prison and ordered them to leave. The prisoners were told that if they did not leave they would be killed by the assailants.
A security source said that the prisoners who escaped include Taliban members, Daesh militants, and criminals.
The attack started just after 6.30 pm on Sunday night and continued through the night and into Monday.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, meanwhile said the death toll had risen by mid-afternoon to 30 and 50 wounded.
He said the victims include prisoners, security forces and civilians.
Zahir Adil, a spokesman for the provincial health directorate, told Ariana News that 13 of those wounded were in a critical condition.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
Trump expects only ‘4,000 to 5,000’ troops in Afghanistan by November
Pompeo, Taliban negotiator discuss Afghan peace process
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul and Dhaka
Defense Ministry confirms at least 10 Daesh militants killed in prison battle
Morning News Show: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan discussed
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
Morning News Show: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
Sola: Ghani urges for consultative Jirga regarding remaining 400 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
Trending
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Khalilzad in Kabul over Afghan peace
- Latest News4 days ago
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
- Latest News5 days ago
Nine killed, more than 40 wounded in Logar car bomb blast
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan-German flood wall partnership will directly benefit 30,000 Baghlan residents
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
- Featured5 days ago
US records a COVID-19 death every minute as total surpasses 150,000
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani: another 500 Taliban prisoners will be released soon