Featured
Trump expects election battle to end up in Supreme Court if he loses
US President Donald Trump would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November 3 election and said he expects the election battle to end up before the Supreme Court.
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump, a Republican, told reporters at the White House when asked whether he would commit to transferring power.
The president, who trails Democrat candidate Joe Biden in national opinion polls, has repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, asserting without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to fraud and a “rigged” outcome, Reuters reported.
“The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said.
Democrats have encouraged voting by mail as a way to cast ballots safely during the coronavirus pandemic – something that has been done for years by millions of Americans, including military personnel.
Biden, meanwhile, told reporters that Trump’s comments on the transition of power were “irrational.”
His campaign said it was prepared for any “shenanigans” from Trump, and reiterated comments from July that “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”
Trump, who is moving quickly to nominate a successor to liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, said on Wednesday he thinks the election “will end up in the Supreme Court and I think it’s very important that we have nine justices.”
Trump plans to announce his nominee on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Featured
Ghani tells UN the country is dealing will multiple drivers of turmoil
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the international community to help his country achieve peace as Afghanistan is facing “multiple drivers of turmoil all at once.”
He said however that peace remains Afghanistan’s “most urgent and important priority”.
In a pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly late Wednesday, Ghani said his country is at the center of a region both full of opportunity and afflicted by global problems.
Asia cannot integrate without Afghanistan, he said, pointing to South Asia’s need for energy and Central Asia’s abundance of resources as a clear example of the country’s relevance.
“We are right at the heart of untapped potential that could bring prosperity and peace to our region,” he said, adding that to reach that potential it is imperative to clearly identify and address existing challenges.
He said the COVID‑19 pandemic had exposed the international community’s vulnerabilities, and much like the Second World War has forced all countries to take unprecedented action.
The pandemic exacerbates drivers of inequality, such as unemployment, which is upending our world, he said adding that the fourth industrial revolution, the digital age, is also challenging Afghanistan to adapt in the “ways we work and the ways we govern”.
He said Afghanistan was looking at how the digital age could be used as an opportunity for the country’s “overwhelmingly young population” and ways it can be used to strengthen governance and rule of law.
Violence and warfare have also evolved, he said adding that the Afghan people are suffering at the hands of global terrorist networks. He said Afghans have experienced this evolution and suffer “in real-time and are living and dying inside the 5th wave of global terrorism.”
He also stated that “global terrorist networks are closely linked with global criminal networks making warfare totally unconventional and making peace-building more of a challenge.”
He said Afghanistan has taken hard decisions to start peace talks with the Taliban but is committed to the process. “This won’t be enough for sustainable peace in Afghanistan. We must get to the roots of the terrorism problem blighting our region and address it as a global phenomenon and threat that it is.”
Further destabilizing the country is the issue of climate-related disasters in relation to climate change.
He said Afghans grapple with “urgent and real problems daily” and that the country needs a framework and pragmatic solutions to tackle all drivers of turmoil.
Intersecting all these destabilizing factors is an explosion of inequality, he noted.
To face all these challenges, the international community must uphold the founding principles of the United Nations, he said.
The values enshrined in human rights texts must not be seen as unachievable ideals and aspirations, rather, they must be actualized, Ghani said adding that achieving the promises of peace, dignity, justice, and freedom calls for unprecedented cooperation, frameworks that present pragmatic solutions, and a United Nations capable of fulfilling its goals.
He said Afghanistan is poised to strengthen State governance structures and create an environment conducive to growth by combating corruption. The role of the United Nations as the government proceeds with peace talks is important, he said, adding that an urgent end to violence will allow Afghanistan to progress.
Featured
Taliban kill 28 policemen after calling for them to surrender
Uruzgan officials have confirmed 28 Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) members have been killed in a raid by the Taliban.
Zargoi Ebadi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the security situation has deteriorated rapidly recently resulting in ANDSF troops withdrawing from some checkposts while other checkposts were besieged by the Taliban.
He said in one siege, in Gizab district, the Taliban urged Afghan National Police (ANP) and local police members to surrender – saying they would then release them.
However, after surrendering to the insurgent group, 28 ANP and local police members were killed.
Ebadi said on Wednesday night, the security situation has been brought under control.
The Taliban has rejected the claims and said the security force members were killed in a skirmish.
This latest incident comes as concerns rise on the serious increase in violence that is gripping the country.
Countless attacks are being carried out on a daily basis while dozens of ANDSF members are losing their lives in Taliban attacks.
This serious uptick in violence comes amid ongoing peace talks between the Afghan peace negotiating team and the Taliban, in Doha.
However, despite repeated calls from global leaders for a reduction in violence, the conflict continues to escalate.
Featured
Uzbek president urges UN to establish permanent committee on Afghanistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, on Wednesday called on the United Nations General Assembly to establish a permanent UN Committee on Afghanistan to coordinate peace efforts and to facilitate a lasting political settlement in the country.
Mirziyoyev outlined steps his country has taken to try to promote peace in Afghanistan, starting with a major international forum held in Tashkent in March 2018.
Since then, Uzbekistan has invested heavily in rail and transport infrastructure in Afghanistan, as well as in the energy sector and in education.
In his address to the UN, Mirziyoyev said his government has held extensive talks with all political parties and movements within Afghanistan, including the Taliban.
Mirziyoyev said: “We consider Afghanistan as unalienable part of Central Asia. The high-level Tashkent conference on Afghanistan in March 2018 became a new stage to consolidate international efforts to solve the Afghan problem.
“We fully support the intra-Afghan peace talks which started this September in Doha. We hope these negotiations will help in establishing peace and stability in the much suffering land of Afghanistan.
“In order to facilitate the involvement of Afghanistan in regional economic integration we have started the implementation of large infrastructure projects such as building the ‘Surkhan-Puli-Khumri’ power transmission line, and the railway network from Mazar-e-Sharif to the ports of the Indian Ocean.
“We believe that ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan will always remain at the center of the UN’s attention.
“The hopes and aspirations of the Afghan people can only be realized if we work together and in close cooperation. We need to work based on the principle, from instability and destruction to peace and creation,” he said.
“Therefore, we need to establish at the UN a Permanent Committee that will listen to the hopes and aspirations of the Afghan people. The main aim of the committee should be to assist in the economic and social development of Afghanistan.”
He noted that there is still no clear international strategy for dealing with the aftermath of four decades of strife within the country and that he was proposing a “new format” through which a consensus in support of the peace process could be achieved.
He said diplomats in the region fear that once NATO troops leave, international interest in Afghanistan will fade. “An authoritative international structure is needed to ensure Afghanistan is not now overlooked.”
Trump expects election battle to end up in Supreme Court if he loses
Ghani tells UN the country is dealing will multiple drivers of turmoil
Taliban kill 28 policemen after calling for them to surrender
Uzbek president urges UN to establish permanent committee on Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation provides much needed aid to flood and conflict victims
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
UK to allow more interpreters to start new lives in Britain
- Featured5 days ago
A grim day of assassinations and bombings for Afghans
- Featured3 days ago
Violence intensifies across the country, despite peace talks
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes UN Security Council’s support of peace process
- Featured4 days ago
MoD discovers and defuses over 4,000 IEDs in past six months
- Featured4 days ago
Former UNAMA chief warns peace talks ‘will not be easy’
- Featured3 days ago
Peace talks teams ‘making progress’ after meeting to discuss contentious issues
- COVID-194 days ago
India’s COVID-19 tally surges past 5.4 million mark