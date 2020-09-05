Featured
Trump expected to nominate new ambassador to Afghanistan this month
US President Donald Trump is expected to name the new ambassador to Afghanistan this month, with indications pointing towards it being William Ruger, The Hill reported.
Ruger is a foreign-policy expert and champion of Trump’s agenda to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to The Hill, a source familiar with the decision said the State Department alerted the Afghan government earlier this week about the forthcoming decision.
Ruger has reportedly undergone vetting for the position for the past three months, another person familiar with the matter said.
The Hill reported that administrative officials see Ruger’s selection as the president’s signal of intent to reduce the US military presence in the region drastically.
Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb to head directly to IPL in UAE from Caribbean
Six key Afghan cricket players will extend their stay in the Caribbean until the Caribbean Premier League wraps up on September 10.
This clashes with the Afghan Shpageeza T20 League, which starts on Sunday, September 6. in Kabul.
The six players are Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Najibullah Zadran and Zahir Khan.
This comes after discussions between Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt and ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai.
The CPL’s chief operating officer Pete Rusell said in a press release on Friday the league understands the importance of the Shpageeza Cricket League for the ACB.
“We truly appreciate the Chairman of the ACB allowing these six Afghan players to stay at the Hero CPL until its conclusion. Afghan players have had a huge impact on our competition, both this season and in previous years, and we are very grateful to have them with us until the final on 10 September.”
Rashid, the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world, represents Barbados Tridents who have been knocked out of contention for a semifinal berth. Mujeeb, the No. 2 ranked T20I bowler, will be able to play for Jamaica Tallawahs who have made it to the semifinals, as have St Lucia Zouks who have three Afghanistan players in their ranks – Nabi, Zahir and Zadran. Naveen’s team Guyana Amazon Warriors complete the semi-finals lineup.
According to ESPN, the ACB was originally meant to fly the six players to Kabul on a charter plane.
However, with most countries in the Caribbean closing their borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Trinidad and Tobago, the ACB faced logistical challenges in arranging the charter.
ESPN reported it is believed that out of the six Afghanistan players Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb will head directly to the UAE to participate in the IPL.
With the IPL imposing a mandatory six-day quarantine, the ACB conceded that the three players would not have enough time to join their franchises if they were to participate in the Shapageeza League.
But the other Afghanistan players will travel to Kabul on September 12 and participate in the Shpageeza League.
WHO reports widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
The World Health Organization’s spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Friday they do not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year.
She said this was due to the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety, Reuters reported.
None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, Harris said.
Reuters reported that Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.
Meanwhile, US public health officials and drug company Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.
But Reuters quoted Harris as saying: “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year.”
Clashes underway after Pakistani troops open fire on Afghan border police
Clashes broke out Thursday night between Afghan security forces and Pakistani troops along the Durand Line in Mohmand Dara district in Nangarhar province, officials have confirmed.
According to the Nangarhar governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, Pakistani troops opened fire on Afghan border police when they tried to stop the Pakistani soldiers from erecting a barbed-wire fence.
Khogyani said clashes are ongoing and local residents in Ghoraki have fled the area.
A border police source told Ariana News that at least one Afghan border policeman has been killed and three others wounded.
