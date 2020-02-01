Trump expands travel ban against six new nations

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2020)

According to a CNN report, the Trump administration, Friday announced an expansion of the travel ban to six new countries.

The new ban is comprised of immigration restrictions imposed on Nigeria, Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar (Burma).

It is stated that the immigrants who have helped the US are exempted from the ban.

According to the Trump administration say that the updated travel ban is aimed to conserve national security.

The travel ban has been one of Trump’s signature policies, objected by critics and lawmakers as a discriminatory act to ban Muslims and African countries from the US soil.