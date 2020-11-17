Latest News
Trump ‘dissuaded’ from launching missile attack on Iran’s nuclear site
US President Donald Trump was reportedly talked out of launching a missile strike on Iran’s main nuclear site last week by advisers who warned it could trigger a war, the New York Times reported.
According to the article Trump is however still “mulling options to punish Tehran” for increasing its stockpile of nuclear weapons.
A meeting between Trump and his senior advisers took place last week and among those present were Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Current and former US officials told the New York Times the meeting took place a day after international inspectors informed UN members that Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of nuclear material.
A separate source confirmed the New York Times’ account of the meeting to Reuters, saying: “[Trump] asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency, a watchdog for the UN, reported in a confidential document last Wednesday that Iran’s uranium stockpile is now 12 times larger than the limit set under the nuclear accord Trump pulled out of in 2018.
The agency said that as of November 2 Iran had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms (5,385.7 pounds) of low-enriched uranium, up from 2,105.4 kilograms (4,641.6 pounds) reported on August 25.
The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the US, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).
The IAEA reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5 percent, higher than the 3.67 percent allowed under the deal.
Natanz, also called the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, is located about 200 miles south of Tehran and most of the complex is underground. It is subject to monitoring by IAEA under the nuclear accord.
In its latest report the IAEA also said that Iran had barred its inspectors from accessing another site where there was evidence of past nuclear activity.
The officials who spoke to the New York Times said Trump reacted to the IAEA report by asking his aides about what options he had to respond to Iran’s nuclear expansion.
They said Pompeo and Milley outlined the risks of military escalation, and that officials left the meeting with the impression that Trump had been dissuaded from launching a missile attack.
But, they said Trump may still be looking into ways to strike Iranian assets and allies, including militias in Iraq, the New York Times reported.
AIHRC urges UN Security Council to intervene in Afghan peace process
Afghanistan Independent Human Right Commission (AIHRC) on Monday urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene in the Afghan peace process and press both warning sides to agree on a reduction in violence.
This comes amid ongoing high levels of violence across the country and the Taliban’s latest siege against Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz province.
“A guarantee should exist from a credible institution of the UN regarding reduction in violence and continuation of peace talks,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the AIHRC.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said there is a serious need for a mediator to work with the negotiating teams.
According to Abdullah, members of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team suggested new options to the Taliban in order to break the deadlock.
“It is clear that there is a need for a facilitator to take note of what is going on,” said Abdullah.
On the other hand, security officials also blamed the Taliban for the increase in violence.
“Taliban seeks peace by continuing the war,” said Massoud Andarabi, acting interior minister.
The AIHRC also pointed out that 7,600 civilians have been killed or wounded in Afghanistan since the start of 2020.
Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul city, one in Kapisa
At least two military personnel members were killed and another wounded by insurgents in a shooting in Company area of PD5 in Kabul on Monday night.
Kabul police confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning and said the incident was being investigated.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
No further information was provided by police and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday condemned the incident and said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, last night, two brave Kabul policemen were assassinated in the Company area while carrying out their duty.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Noor Khoda, the police chief for Seyagerd district in Parwan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Mahmoud Raqi, the center of Kapisa province, on Monday evening, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for Parwan governor.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.
Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz cleared of Taliban
Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz has been cleared of Taliban after security forces launched a military operation on Monday night, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
According to the ministry “dozens of Taliban members were killed during the operation.”
The ministry did not provide details on ANDSF casualties.
This comes after the Taliban launched an attack on Dasht-e-Archi district center on Sunday night.
The governor’s spokesman Esmatullah Moradi said on Monday at least three security force members had been killed along with eight Taliban insurgents.
Early Monday, Yousof Ayoubi, the provincial council head, said the Taliban had captured the district after troops were forced to retreat.
But the ministry of interior disputed this and said late Monday morning the district was under the control of security forces. “Security forces, including commandos, are currently present at the district headquarters,” the MoI said.
Additional commandos were also sent in during the course of Monday to help bring the situation under control.
However, sporadic fighting continued throughout the day in some areas.
