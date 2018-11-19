Trump Defends his Decision to Stop Military Aid to Pakistan

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2018)

President Donald Trump defended his administration’s decision to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan, saying that the country does not do “a damn thing” for the US.

Trump stated in an interview with Fox News, “We give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year… [Bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we were supporting Pakistan, we were giving them $1.3 billion a year — which we do not give them any more, by the way. I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us.”

The Trump administration says Islamabad is granting safe haven to insurgents as “its government helped terror leader Osama Bin Laden hide there,” who are waging a 17-year-old war in neighboring Afghanistan, a charge Pakistan denies saying its country also been a victim of terrorism.

He stressed that Pakistan has done very little to assist the US in its ‘War on Terror’, though accepting billions of dollars aid from the US.

In September the Pentagon canceled $300 million aid to Pakistan that had been suspended due to Islamabad’s perceived lack of action against militants.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan on the latest funding cut.