Trump believes Saudi Arabia will join Israel-UAE agreement
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Saudi Arabia to join the agreement announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties, Reuters reported.
“I do,” Trump replied when asked at a White House news conference if he expected Saudi Arabia to join the deal.
Trump also said “countries that you wouldn’t even believe want to come into that deal,” and that the UAE was interested in buying F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin.
“They have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s,” he added.
His comments came hours after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said his country would not follow the United Arab Emirates until Israel had sealed a peace accord with the Palestinians.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Berlin, the Saudi Minister said that “peace must be achieved with the Palestinians” on the basis of international agreements as a condition for any normalization of relations with Israel.
“Once that is achieved all things are possible,” he said.
Until now, Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, has remained silent over the deal.
Meanwhile, global ratings agency Moody’s reported that the UAE will benefit from enhanced tourism and transportation opportunities from the agreement with Israel.
The UAE is only the third Arab country to formally establish ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan, and may spur recognition from other GCC countries, the report said.
For the UAE, the deal marks a significant foreign policy step that will expand its influence abroad, including with the US.
Following the announcement, the Emirati APEX National Investment Company signed a commercial agreement with Israel’s Tera Group to conduct research on Covid-19 and develop a testing device.
The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSSC) also said it has signed an agreement with Israel’s Pluristem Therapeutics for collaboration in research and development of services and products related to regenerative medicine.
Delegations from both countries will meet over the coming weeks to discuss agreements on travel, trade and the opening of diplomatic offices.
While the details of the relationship have yet to be concluded, the deal could present significant opportunities for bilateral trade, tourism and investment between the two countries.
According to Israel’s Economy Ministry, the normalization of ties could increase exports to the UAE to $300-$500 million annually, and UAE investments in Israel could reach $350 million a year.
Israel will also benefit from access to more secure oil supplies.
Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India
The 7th cargo ship carrying donated wheat from India for Afghanistan docked in Chabahar port in southern Iran earlier this week.
According to Iranian media reports, officials said the ship was carrying 352 containers of wheat and that the consignment weighed 8,800 tons.
Port officials stated this was the latest cargo of donated wheat from India and that so far 1,700 containers weighing a total of 43,000 tons had already arrived in Chabahar.
From Chabahar the shipment goes overland through Milak border in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.
In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan agreed to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.
India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port in 2017.
In February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India transit corridor for trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.
India, which initially committed up to $500 million for the development of Chabahar Port along with associated roads and rail lines, doubled the allocated funding for the development of the port in its national budget for 2020.
Release of Taliban prisoners will flood UK, Europe with drugs: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani has warned the United Kingdom and Europe that if the final batch of Taliban prisoners are freed a wave of drugs could hit their streets.
In an interview with The Times Radio, Ghani said that should this happen, it would be the fault of the leaders of these countries.
Ghani stated that many of the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners were drug kingpins and if released there could be a spike in the international drug trade.
Of the prisoners, he said: “They have killed both our international guests and our people … there are people that are large drug dealers … if drugs go through the roof then the United Kingdom, Europe and all your leaders have been part of this.
“If amphetamine reaches the shores of the United States and if these people commit crimes it’s a shared international responsibility,” he said.
“We have made this decision together. We don’t have the means, unfortunately, to be able to contain all these people.”
This comes after yet another delay in the start of peace talks between the Taliban and the Aghan government.
Initially, the Taliban refused to start intra-Afghan negotiations until 5,000 of its prisoners had been released.
By early this month, Ghani had released just over 5,000, but not 400 that the Taliban had initially listed.
These prisoners have all been declared “hardcore” and despite a decree issued by Ghani last week for them to be freed, only 80 of the 400 were released.
Since the signing of the decree, the United States, France and Australia have all asked for some prisoners to remain behind bars – prisoners responsible for the deaths of their nationals.
As such, talks that were originally scheduled to start last Sunday, have now been postponed indefinitely.
These developments come after the United States and the Taliban reached an agreement in Doha in February regarding the withdrawal of US troops and the start of peace talks.
However, concerns have been raised over the past few months that the US is trying to speed up the peace process so that an agreement around complete troop withdrawal can be made before America’s November election.
Asked by The Times whether he felt there was a “rush” by the Trump administration to leave Afghanistan, Ghani declined to answer and simply said as the elected leader of the country the “people have taken away my feelings and personal opinions”.
“A war-affected country does not have the luxury of determining policies and strategies of its major partners,” he said.
