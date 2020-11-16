Trump admits Joe Biden won, but says ‘I concede NOTHING!’

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2020)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden had won the elections but later clarified his stance by saying he is not conceding.

Trump’s original admission was in a tweet and said of Biden: “He won because the election was rigged.”

Trump then continued to make unfounded claims the vote was unfairly and deliberately stacked against him.

But he later clarified in another tweet: “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

Trump became the first president since 1992 to fail to get re-elected in this month’s elections. But he has refused to accept defeat and has brought numerous lawsuits to challenge the results across the country.

World leaders and former US presidents – including George W Bush – have all treated the contest as finished, and sent their messages of congratulations to Biden.

Meanwhile president-elect Joe Biden and his vice president-elect Kamala Harris have set up a transition team to prepare for formally taking office after the inauguration on 20 January.

Biden has also reportedly appointed a team of scientists to advise him on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic – one of his top priorities.

The US has had the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths of any country in the world – 10,906,000 and 245,000 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.