Trilateral Consensus on Afghan Peace Process by Russia, China and the United States

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2019)

The trilateral meeting among special envoys of the United States, Russia, and China in Moscow on Thursday ended with a “trilateral consensus” on the Afghan peace process, says a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

It was the second trilateral consultation meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow over the course of a year, in which US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, Chinese Special Envoy Deng Xijun, and Russian Presidential Representative Zamir Kabulov discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the advances of the ongoing peace process.

Based on the statement, the three sides agreed on the following issues: